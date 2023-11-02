According to online rumors, the November 24-26 season finale was in danger of being canceled following an update from the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office, something to take into account given that the majority of the teams are based in England.

On 29 October, the FCO had in fact updated the terrorism alert level for the United Arab Emirates by declaring that “indiscriminate” attacks are “very likely”, even in places visited by foreigners, given that “terrorists continue to make statements that are threatening to carry out attacks in the Gulf region.”

“These include references to attacks against Western interests, including homes, military, oil, transport and aviation interests, as well as crowded places, including restaurants, hotels, beaches, shopping centers and mosques.”

“There is a high threat of terrorist attacks globally affecting UK interests and British citizens, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British citizens as targets.”

However, this update has been mistakenly mistaken as a response to the war between Israel and Gaza.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, al via

In fact, Formula 1 has declared that the Abu Dhabi GP is not at risk of cancellation. According to what Motorsport.com has learned, the situation has been clarified with the teams and their Team Principals.

The Emilia Romagna GP in Imola, scheduled for 19-21 May, was canceled due to severe flooding in the region, while the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP was held despite a missile attack at a nearby Aramco oil facility during the first free practice session.

In that case the drivers met for over four hours, with talks extending into the early hours of Saturday morning, considering the possibility of boycotting the race before receiving safety reassurances.

F1 dropped Russia from the 2022 calendar following the invasion of Ukraine, while the 2011 Bahrain GP was canceled due to anti-government protests linked to the Arab Spring.

