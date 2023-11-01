Wouldn’t it be more convenient if all car brands build one model per segment and name the car after the body shape? Then we are finally done with models like the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé E Performance 4Matic+ F1 Edition. There is then simply one Mercedes-AMG Coupé. Fiat and Abarth started this trend with the Fastback… which should actually have been called ‘Fastback SUV’. Maybe not such a good idea after all?

In any case, at first glance the Abarth Fastback seems to be a great sales success in Europe. It stands high on its legs and has a large trunk. Yet we don’t get it in our SUV continent. Abarth only releases it in South America – just like Fiat did. Fiat and Abarth are clearly portrayed differently in South America than here. Abarth does have the same mission: making Fiat cars more fun.

Specifications of the Abarth Fastback

Fiat previously released a version of the Fastback called ‘Powered by Abarth’. Abarth’s own version gets the same engine: a 1.3-liter four-cylinder petrol that produces 180 hp and 270 Nm. From 0 to 100 km/h is a bit faster than in the fastest Fiat: 7.6 seconds compared to 8.1 seconds. The six-speed automatic shifts faster, hence the half-second time saving.

The SUV coupe has 18-inch wheels and gets a new exhaust system for ‘very sporty and striking roar’. A new suspension, springs and dampers should ensure less body roll. Everything looks neat on the inside too. There’s a 7-inch screen in front of the driver and a 10.1-inch display in the center with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

Fastback price

The Fastback is not very expensive. Prices start at 159,990 Brazilian real. This amounts to approximately 30,000 euros. You have to charge something on top of that for the government. For comparison, a Peugeot 3008 costs at least 26,848 euros without taxes. In Brazil, the Fiat Fastback sells for approximately 22,000 to 28,000 euros without taxes.

Do you still want to bring the big Abarth here? Take a look at the costs for import duties, shipping, BPM and the RDW inspection. Then also charge an additional 21 percent VAT on top of the purchase price, transport costs and import duties. And then there are the costs that you cannot express in euros: the time and energy that the hassle costs.