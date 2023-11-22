Los best RPG games on offer for Nintendo Switch They are those that will allow you to spend countless hours exploring open worlds, customizing your equipment and making decisions that impact the story.

Among the 110 best Nintendo Switch games you can find all kinds of genres. These include sports titles, some with a handcrafted section, or top titles with New Game Plus. You can even enjoy the best sales for less than €5.

But if you want to play an RPG, it is best to take advantage of discounts like the ones we bring you below.

Torchlight III

We begin the list of best RPG games on offer for Nintendo Switch with this fun and entertaining proposal.

Torchlight III puts us against a series of monsters over which we will have to fight our way to explore a world full of treasures and secrets. The adventure allows you to create your own hero, choose your class, customize your equipment and build your own fortress. You can also play alone or with friends in co-op, as well as take on epic challenges in randomly generated dungeons.

You can buy it for €39.99 €4.99 (-87%).

No Man’s Sky

Although at first No Man’s Sky does not seem like an RPG, it has all the elements of the genre with the exception of a class and race system, as well as a less strict story. But ignoring that, it is one of the best RPG games on offer for Nintendo Switch .

The game focuses on the exploration of a procedurally generated universe, where players can travel through galaxies, explore planets, and discover alien life forms. It has a vast universe to explore with 18 quintillion planets, a deep RPG progression system, a story to match the environments, and even multiplayer.

Players can upgrade their skills, equipment, and spaceship to complete missions on unique maps, all different in terrain, weather, and wildlife.

You can buy it for €49.99 €24.99(-50%).

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

There is no doubt that Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is one of the best RPG games on offer for Nintendo Switch .

This installment takes us on a journey through the fantastic world of Gransys to find and defeat a mysterious warrior. Along the way we will meet a variety of characters, each with their own goals and motivations. In addition, we will go through a series of challenges, from hostile creatures to political conspiracies.

The game features challenging combat, a sprawling open world, and a deep progression system. Use real-time combat mechanics that allow you to perform complex combos and special attacks. It also has a fascinating open world full of life.

You can buy it for €29.99 €5.09(-83%).

Persona Collection

Persona Collection is another of the best RPG games on offer for Nintendo Switch that you won’t want to miss.

Although it is a little more expensive, it is one of the few series that allows you to live the life of a high school student in Japan while exploring a hidden world full of dangers and mysteries.

Among its great novelties is the possibility of meeting various characters, forging friendships, facing enemies, solving puzzles and discovering your true potential. Not only is it an RPG, but it combines elements of social simulation and turn-based combat. The story can also change depending on your way of playing.

Persona Collection includes Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable. You can buy it for €89.98 €58.48(-35%).

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions

If you’ve heard of the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll be happy to know that its two prequels are part of the best RPG games on offer for Nintendo Switch .

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions are the definitive versions of classic RPGs based on the world of the Forgotten Realms. You will be able to live many epic adventures by customizing your character and gathering a group of allies with whom to explore the towns and their exteriors.

Along the way you will encounter challenging enemies and have to make decisions that will affect the fate of your group and the world. The editions include all additional content, with remastered graphics and popular D&D rules.

You can buy it for €49.99 €14.99(-70%).

STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic Bundle

Science fiction fans have much more to enjoy among the best RPG games on offer for Nintendo Switch .

STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic Bundle allows you to explore the universe of the popular galactic saga from a different perspective. You will be able to create your own character, choose between different classes and abilities, and make decisions that will affect the fate of the galaxy.

This version includes the base game with the events of Kotor set some 4,000 years before the original trilogy, as well as Kotor II, a sequel that delves into the conflict between the Jedi and the Sith.

You can buy it for €26.49 €11.92(-55%).

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Enjoy a medieval story with one of the best RPG games on offer for Nintendo Switch : The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

This installment immerses you in a fantastic world full of adventures, mysteries and dangers under the skin of Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster hunter who must face all types of creatures and enemies.

Decisions have a huge impact on the story and can have consequences. However, you have all the freedom of exploration, combat and customization you need to tackle the story. One of the greatest gems of this last decade.

You can buy it for €39.99 €15.99 (-60%).

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Perhaps the greatest promise is Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, which stands as one of the best RPG games on offer for Nintendo Switch .

This is the definitive edition of the acclaimed 2019 role-playing game. The title puts you in the shoes of a detective with a unique skill system and a city block to explore at your leisure.

You can interrogate unforgettable characters, solve murders, or even decide whether to accept bribes. The decisions you make can turn you into a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.

You can buy it for €39.99 €11.99(-70%).

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Being the role-playing game par excellence and one of the great legends of the industry, we have to mention it among the best RPG games on offer for Nintendo Switch .

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim takes us into a mysterious medieval fantasy world full of magic and all kinds of creative characters. As a player you can create and customize your character, including choosing between different races, skills and combat style.

The game places a great emphasis on freedom not only of exploration, but of how you approach each situation, whether fighting, negotiating or fleeing. It also features a dynamic mission system that adapts to your actions and decisions, as well as a day and night cycle that affects the environment and characters.

You can buy it for €59.99 €29.99(-50%).