The DC universe is populated with powerful beings, but few can compare to the gods that inhabit it. These cosmic entities have abilities and origins that make them unique and fearsome. Some of them are benevolent, some evil, and some simply indifferent. In this article, we are going to review the 9 best gods in the DC universe, according to our criteria.

These are the strongest Gods in all of DC

Big Barda is a warrior from Apokolips, the hellish planet ruled by Darkseid. She was trained as a child to be a Fury, one of the tyrant’s elite soldiers. However, she rebelled against her destiny and fell in love with Scott Free, the adopted son of Darkseid and the only one who managed to escape from Apokolips. Together, they became heroes and members of the Justice League. Big Barda has superhuman strength, stamina, and speed, as well as a mastery of weapons and hand-to-hand combat. She also possesses the Mega Wand, a staff that allows her to fly, fire energy beams, and create force fields.

Orion

Orion is the biological son of Darkseid, but was traded for Scott Free as part of a peace pact between Apokolips and New Genesis, the homeworld of the New Gods. Orion was raised by Highfather, the benevolent leader of New Genesis, and became one of his most faithful warriors. Orion has a violent and savage nature, a product of his Apokoliptian heritage, but he controls it with the help of the Mother Box, a device that grants him powers such as teleportation, telepathic communication, and energy manipulation. Orion is one of the few who can face Darkseid on equal terms, since he shares his Anti-Life Equation, a formula that gives him absolute control over the will of living beings.

Grial

Grail is the daughter of Darkseid and an Amazon named Myrina Black. She was conceived as part of a plan to wipe out the New Gods and gain the power of the Origin, the source of all creation. Grail was trained by her mother to be a ruthless assassin and a devoted follower of Darkseid. She has strength, speed, and endurance superior to those of the Amazons, as well as the ability to manipulate dark energy and open portals between dimensions. Grail was responsible for Darkseid’s temporary death, by using the Anti-Life Equation to transfer her essence into a human body. However, she later resurrected him as his ally to confront the heroes of the DC universe.

Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf is Darkseid’s uncle and one of his most loyal generals. He is a master strategist and ruthless warrior, leading the armies of Apokolips in their galactic conquests. Steppenwolf has superhuman strength, stamina, and agility, as well as extensive knowledge of weapons and military tactics. He also has armor that protects him from physical and energy attacks, and an electrified ax that can cut almost any material. Steppenwolf has been defeated several times by the heroes of the DC universe, but he always manages to survive and return to battle.

Highfather

Highfather is the leader of the New Gods of New Genesis, the paradise planet that contrasts with Apokolips. He is the adoptive father of Orion and the sworn enemy of Darkseid. Highfather is a wise and kind being, who seeks to preserve peace and harmony in the universe. He has powers such as telepathy, telekinesis, healing and energy manipulation. He also possesses the Alpha Staff, a weapon that can fire energy beams and create portals between dimensions. Highfather is the guardian of the Equation of Life, a formula that gives him control over the life force of living beings.

Black Racer

Black Racer is the personification of death in the DC universe. He is a being that has existed since the beginning of time and is responsible for taking the souls of those who die, especially the New Gods. Black Racer appears as a black skier in armor and a cape, and travels at incredible speeds through space and time. He has the power to kill just by touching someone, and is immune to any attack or damage. Black Racer has no will of his own, but obeys destiny and the will of other superior beings, such as Darkseid or the Spectre.

Yuga Khan

Yuga Khan is the father of Darkseid and the former ruler of Apokolips. He was the first god to exist and the most powerful of all. His ambition led him to seek the secret of the Origin, but he was punished by the Source, the entity that created everything that exists. Yuga Khan was trapped in the Wall of Origin, a barrier that separates reality from the unknown. For eons, he remained in a coma, until he awoke and tried to escape. However, he was stopped by Darkseid, who defeated him and returned him to the Wall. Yuga Khan has powers such as omnipotence, omniscience, and omnipresence, but is limited by his confinement.

Darkseid

Darkseid is the supreme ruler of Apokolips and the greatest villain of the DC universe. He is the son of Yuga Khan and the father of Orion and Grail. His goal is to find the Anti-Life Equation and use it to subject all of existence to his will. Darkseid is a cruel and tyrannical being, who has no compassion or mercy for anyone. He has unparalleled strength, stamina, and intelligence, as well as powers such as telepathy, telekinesis, matter and energy manipulation, and Omega ray projection, which can disintegrate, teleport, or resurrect any being. Darkseid is considered a universal threat, and has been faced by almost every hero in the DC universe.

Subway

Metron is one of the most mysterious and intriguing New Gods. He is a being who is dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge and truth, without caring about the consequences or moral implications. Metron travels through space and time with his Mobius Chair, an artifact that allows him to access any place or time, as well as any information or technology. Metron has powers such as immortality, invulnerability, energy manipulation, and mind control. However, he rarely intervenes in conflicts between the New Gods or the other beings of the DC universe. Metron is a neutral and impartial observer, who only acts when his curiosity demands it.

