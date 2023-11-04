Meet the best FUNKO POP collectible figures of The Simpsons.

The Simpsons also have Funko Pop! incredible that every fan should have

The Funko Pop! They are collectible vinyl figures that represent pop culture characters, such as movies, series, comics, video games and more. Among the thousands of models that exist, there are some that stand out for their originality, rarity or friendliness. In this case, nwe focus on the most interesting ones of The Simpsons characters, since they have received several adaptations in Funko Pop! that relive the memorable episodes of the franchise.

If you are looking and still don’t know which one to choose, you don’t have to worry. In this article, We collect the best Funko Pop! of The Simpsons that you can have in your collection so that you feel satisfied with your purchase. Without further ado, then you have the complete list with all the details.

These are the Funko Pop! of The Simpsons that every fan should have

There are many interesting characters and versions the same ones that have also attracted attention in special episodes of The Simpsons. Be that as it may, in the following list they are the coolest of all.

Twin Bart Simpson (Hugo) (FUNKO POP! Nº 1262)

This Funko Pop! It is one of the most recent and exclusive of The Simpsons collection. This is Hugo, Bart’s evil twin who lives in the attic and feeds on fish heads. She appears in the episode “Treehouse of Horror VII”, which is part of the eighth season of the series. In this episode, Marge reveals that Bart has a twin brother who was separated at birth. However, it turns out that the evil twin was actually Bart and that Hugo was the good one all along. This Funko Pop! perfectly captures the look Hugo’s sinister and disheveled appearance.

Homer Gladiator (FUNKO POP! No. 1204)

Another Funko Pop! very original and fun is Homer Gladiator, who represents the patriarch of the family Simpson dressed as a Roman wrestler. Appearance shows the protagonist with a more muscular shape, long hair and a white coat. Without a doubt, one of them is one of the versions of Homer of the best episodes of The Simpsons.

Bartman (FUNKO POP! No. 503)

Bartman is the superhero alter ego of Bart Simpson, who appears in several episodes and comics of the series. It is a parody of Batman, with a pointy ears mask and purple cape. This character uses his wit and his mischief to fight crime and defend the innocent. Some of the episodes in which he appears are “Treehouse of Horror III”, “Radio Bart” and “Three Men and a Comic Book”. The Funko Pop! of Bartman is one of the most popular and sought after by collectors as it represents one of the most iconic and beloved characters from The Simpsons.

Evil Ned Flanders (FUNKO POP! No. 1029)

Ned Flanders Evil is a evil and opposite version of the nicest neighbor and religious from The Simpsons. He appears in the episode “Treehouse of Horror V”, which is part of the sixth season of the series. This version of Ned on Funko Pop! faithfully recreates the evil and tyrannical appearance of this character, which contrasts with his usual kindness and patience.

Duffman (FUNKO POP! Nº 902)

Duffman is undoubtedly one of the best characters in The Simpsons and is one of the most representative because he appears in many important episodes of the series. He is he mascot and spokesperson for Duff beer, Homer Simpson’s favorite. She looks like a muscular, tanned man who wears a blue suit with the logo of the brand, a red cape, sunglasses and a belt with beer cans. Always It is accompanied by catchy music and some advertising phrases like “Oh, yes!” or “Are you ready to drink?”

Donut Boy Lad (FUNKO POP! Nº 906)

Donut Boy Lad is a giant statue of a boy with a donut in his hand that stands at the entrance of the local gift shop Lard Lad Donuts, one of Homer Simpson’s favorite places. The episode in which this character is emphasized is “Treehouse of Terror VI”, which is part of the seventh season of the series. Here Homer steals the giant donut, causing it to come to life and join the other advertisements to attack the city.

Homer-Radioactive Man (FUNKO POP! Nº 496)

Homer-Radioactive Man is a radioactive version of Homer Simpson, who appears in the episode “Radioactive Man”. In this episode, a movie is made about the superhero Radioactive Man en Springfield and Homer ends up being the protagonist. Definitely, any fan of the franchise should have this Funko Pop!

Homer Meme Shrub (FUNKO POP! Nº 1252)

This scene occurred in episodio “Homer Loves Flanders” (season 5, episode 16), when Homer tries to avoid Ned Flanders after have become his friend. The moment when Homer slowly slides towards the bush has become a one of the most famous memes and used from the internet and now you can have it on your shelf with this Funko Pop!

Zombie Bart (FUNKO POP! Nº 1027)

Bart Zombie belongs to the episodio “Treehouse of Horror III” (season 4, episode 5), which is one of the most remembered Halloween specials of the series. In this episode, Bart lee a book of spells and accidentally resurrects the dead, which they begin to invade Springfield and to turn the living into zombies.

