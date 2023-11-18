These are the most important protagonists and antagonists in all of Death Note.

The characters in Death Note are so deep that they have made the anime a masterpiece

If there is something that we cannot deny, it is that Death Note is an anime with a great story that covers incredible plot twists. But this masterpiece would not be the same without the characters that make up this fascinating and dark universe, as they give life and depth to a story that makes us reflect on good and evil that represent the scenes from the anime.

Without a doubt, seeing the curiosities of Death Note regarding the protagonists and antagonists is something that makes us analyze the story as spectators. For this reason, in this article we have compiled the best Death Note characters and we explain why have they been so important for the anime plot.

These are the most popular characters in all of Death Note

If you know where to watch Death Note and have paid attention to Death Note theories, then you probably already know some of the most relevant characters of this franchise. Likewise, in the following list, you have the best.

Mello

Mello is one of the successors of L, the famous detective who he sets out to catch Kira. This is an impulsive, rebellious and ambitious young man, who does not hesitate to resort to violent and risky methods to achieve his goals. Despite its rough and defiant appearanceMello has a sensitive and loyal side, which he demonstrates with his friendship with Matt and his final sacrifice to help Near. The way he acts in complicated situations makes him a very striking character.

Near

After L’s death, Near becomes the main antagonist of the second part from Death Note. Like his brother, he is a prodigy boy, with a brilliant and analytical mind, capable of solving the most difficult cases with impeccable logic. Near is cold, calm and calculating, always playing with an advantage to corner Kira. At the end of the anime it shows us that sometimes you have to be patient and cunning to win an impossible game.

Kiyomi Takada

As for Kiyomi Takada, she is a journalist and television presenter who becomes Kira’s spokesperson and her right hand during her actions. In this way, she becomes someone important due to her media influence to spread Kira’s message and manipulate public opinion. Takada is also a Light Yagami’s former girlfriend and maintains a relationship with him based on mutual interest.

Rem

Rem is a shinigami who accompanies Misa Amane and that, unlike Ryuk, he feels great contempt for human beings, although he feels certain affection for the owner from his Death Note. Indeed, she is willing to protect her at any cost, even sacrificing her own life or killing other humans.

Stop Four

This is a model and pop idol who becomes the second Kira after receiving Rem’s Death Note. Misa is a happy, outgoing and passionate girl who becomes obsessed with Light Yagami after discovering that he is the first Kira. Her feelings lead her to do anything for Light, including giving up her life or kill your rivals if necessaryalthough he is not very intelligent.

Teru Mikami

We are before the prosecutor of justice, who at first seems that he will be someone quite honorable, but becomes the third Kira after being chosen by Light Yagami. His personality makes him a severe and disciplined man who blindly believes in the ideal of justice by Kira. Mikami mercilessly executes criminals with his Gelus Death Note and was about to eliminate Near, but his plan failed.

Ryuk

Ryuk is the shinigami who gives him the Death Note to Light Yagami, thus beginning the story of Death Note. Something that makes this character special is that he is curious and mischievous, having fun observing the actions of Light and the other humans. Ryuk does not intervene directly in the plot, but he does give clues, advice or warnings to Light, as he sees fit, since he tends to get bored easily. Besides, his taste for apples and the way he communicates make him very distinctive from others.

L Laurels

L Lawliet is the famous detective who he sets out to catch Kira and the main antagonist of the first part of Death Note. He is an eccentric, lonely and mysterious genius, who uses your intuition and your deduction to solve impossible cases. In fact, initially He is the only one who suspects Light Yagami and faces him in an unprecedented psychological war that leaves a mark on history.

Light Yagami

Of course, Light Yagami could not be missing and it is the protagonist of Death Note, the real Kira. Light is a brilliant student who one day finds a supernatural book and decides to use it to eliminate criminals and create a new world where he is the God. However, his ambition gets out of hand and he begins to want more and more powerbecoming a master of deception and manipulation who does not hesitate to eliminate anyone who gets in his way.

