At the time of buy or maintain an electric car, doubts arise. Many may be moved by ecology, but saving is a key reason, and here the battery is very worrying. Among so many tips and tricks, there is one that stands out for its simplicity and effectiveness, but that not all drivers seem to know: the 80% rule.

Yeah, charge your electric vehicle only up to 80% of its capacity can result in double savings: you will preserve the health of your electric car battery and your wallet will thank you. It is a trick collected on the CleanTechnica portal and is based on a study on the subject.

You may have heard it before for your smartphone, why wouldn’t it be the same with the battery of your electric car. Now, what is the explanation behind it? Why 80%? Why is this figure so accurate?

The explanation lies in the chemistry of lithium-ion batteries. Charging them to their upper limit frequently can increase voltage and heat, which could eventually degrade battery capacity.

However, it is also worth mentioning that fast charging It may not be as harmful as previously thought. According to the Recurrent study, “the results show no statistically significant differences in range degradation between Teslas that fast charge more than 90% of the time and those that fast charge less than 10% of the time.”

This is good news for those who depend on fast charging for their electric car. in your day to day life. But the matter does not end here. In addition to the 80% rule, there are other recommended practices to pamper our travel companion.

Other tricks to take care of the battery of your electric car

For example, Avoid fast charging in extreme temperatures or when the battery is almost empty. And for the most meticulous, connecting to a level 2 charger for the last mile can be much more efficient and safer when recharging.

So the next time you connect your electric vehicle to the charger, think about 80%. Not only will you prolong the useful life of the battery, but you will also be able to avoid those shocks on your electricity bill. It’s a trick, easy to remember to apply.

With it, we can navigate the transition to electric car with greater confidence and savings, ensuring that our investment in sustainable mobility It is, in effect, for the long term. And that’s great news.