These are the most dangerous katanas in the world of One Piece.

In One Piece there are different types of weapons, but swords are one of the most popular and strongest. Some of the katanas have their own names and are considered national treasures, historical relics or even works of art. Obviously, several of them are very difficult to obtain or belong to the strongest characters in One Piece and it is quite logical due to the power they contain.

In Luffy’s crew there is already a member who has one of these weapons and he is someone worthy of carrying them. However, there are many other swords that They stand out for their skill and power that they can offer to those who wield them. Below, we show you which are the strongest swords in One Piece and why they are so important.

Among all the swords that appear in One Piece, there are some that stand out for their strength, their history or their importance in the plot. In fact, They are classified into three categories according to their quality, such as the Wazamono (skilled grade swords), the O Wazamono (high grade swords) and the Saijo O Wazamono (supreme grade swords). In the next list, you have the details and names of the most relevant of the anime.

Murakumogiri – Edward Newgate (Whitebeard)

One of the 12 Saijo O Wazamono, the Murakumogiri, is a gigantic halberd that was owned by Edward Newgate, better known as Whitebeard, the strongest man in the world and one of the Four Emperors of the New World. This sword has the power to generate shock waves that can impact air, water and land.

Whitebeard wielded this sword in the Marineford War, where he showed his amazing strength by fighting against the marines, the Shichibukai, and the Pirate King himself, Gol D. Roger. After Whitebeard passed away, the Murakumogiri was left in possession of his adopted sonMarco the Phoenix, who uses it to pay tribute to his father.

Gryphon – Shanks

Shanks owns a sword called Gryphon. It is a long, curved weapon that has accompanied Shanks since his youth, when he was a simple apprentice on Gol D. Roger’s ship. It is a formidable sword, with which Shanks has shown his great ability and strength. Among his feats are stopping Akainu’s blow with one hand, amputating the arm of a Sea King or taking on Mihawk, the strongest swordsman in the world. Furthermore, Shanks can use your King’s Haki along with his sword, allowing him to terrify and faint his rivals with just his aura.

Enma – Roronoa Zoro

Roronoa Zoro currently has the Enma, a sword that has a golden tsuba and is one of the 21 O Wazamono. She is capable of channel the wielder’s Haki and release it in the form of attacks that damage the dragons. Enma was created by Shimotsuki Kozaburo, a famous smith from Wano and was the only weapon that inflicted a wound on Kaido, the leader of the Beast Pirates and one of the Four Emperors.

Enma belonged to Kozuki Oden, Momonosuke’s father and the former lord of Kuri, who gave it to his daughter Hiyori. Hiyori gave the Enma to Zoro in exchange for returning the Shusui, another legendary sword that Zoro had obtained in Wano.

Ame no Habakiri – Kozuki Momosuke

Kozuki Momonosuke possesses a black katana with a golden tsuba called Ame no Habakiri, which is one of the 21 O Wazamono created by Shimotsuki Kozaburo. this sword It is the legacy of his father Odenthe true shogun of Wano, who gave it to him before dying at the hands of Kaido and Orochi.

The Ame no Habakiri has the ability to channel and expel Haki from its wielder, but its full potential is still unknown. Momonosuke alone has used this sword to protect himself from his adversaries and to collaborate with the Straw Hat Pirates in the fight for the freedom of Wano.

Wado Ichimonji – Roronoa Zoro

A white katana with a rectangular guard called Wado Ichimonji accompanies Zoro since his childhood. It is one of the 21 O Wazamono and was the favorite weapon of Kuina, who aspired to be the greatest swordswoman in the world. But Kuina died in an accident and she bequeathed her katana to Zoro as a symbol of his oath to realize her dream for her. Since then, Zoro always carries the Wado Ichimonji and values ​​it as his most important sword.

Shusui – Roronoa Zoro

Es a high quality black katana called Shusui who belonged to the legendary samurai Ryuma. She had a red tsuba and the ability to make the wearer heavier, thus increasing the strength and the depth of his cuts. A long time ago, Ryuma killed a dragon with this sword and was buried with her. However, Moria, one of the Seven Warriors of the Sea, desecrated her grave and used her shadow to revive him as a zombie.

Zoro faced Ryuma’s zombie and defeated it, obtaining the Shusui. He used her as his sword for several years until he arrived in Wano, where he gave it to Hiyori in exchange for the Enma. The Shusui It is a national treasure of Wano and his return was a source of joy for the inhabitants.

Ace – Gol D. Roger

Ace has a long history and great value as a katana. It was the weapon of Gol D. Roger, the famous Pirate King who found the One Piece and conquered the Grand Line. Roger He wielded it in numerous battleslike the one he fought against Whitebeard or the one that marked the end of his journey.

When Roger was executed, his adopted son, Portgas D. Ace, inherited the sword and took it with him on his pirate adventure. However, Ace was captured by the marines and sentenced to death. Before dying, he entrusted the Ace to his younger brother, Monkey D. Luffy, who keeps it as a family treasure.

Yoru – Dracule Mihawk

Yoru is a sword that belongs to Dracule Mihawk, the swordsman most powerful in the world and a member of the Seven Warriors of the Sea. This black sword has a cross-shaped tsuba and it is one of the 12 Saijo O Wazamono, the highest quality swords that exist. Its edge is able to go through anythingfrom huge ships to mountains of ice.

Mihawk handles this one sword with unmatched skill and can send air slashes that travel long distances and at high speed. Thus, he has demonstrated his mastery as a swordsman by beat many rivals, like Shanks, Zoro or Vista. The Yoru is recognized as the strongest sword in the world and the Mihawk title emblem.

