One Piece’s navy admirals have impressive powers.

Sengoku is one of the most powerful admirals in One Piece

The navy is one of the most powerful organizations in the world and has members who are capable of facing the strongest characters in One Piece. With a large army willing to give their lives to fulfill their objectives, the navy represents justice and order in a world full of pirates and chaos, although they also have their cons.

Among the members of the navy, the most prominent are the admirals, who have a level of power much higher than the rest. Admirals are capable of using all types of Haki as are the most powerful pirates. However, the navy does not have Conqueror’s Haki in One Piece, and despite that, its army is balanced by all the high-caliber abilities that the admirals carry.

These are the strongest characters in the One Piece navy

Navy admirals are characters who have great performance in combat, especially because some of them have managed to catch or eliminate several important pirates. Without a doubt, they represent a high risk for anyone who tries to face them and, below, we show you which are the strongest in this category.

One Piece: The power ranking of the Navy admirals

Zephyr

He was the first admiral to appear in the series, although he only did so in one non-canon film: One Piece Film Z. Zephyr was a navy veteran who lost his left arm in a battle against an unknown pirate. Despite this, he remained a master of haki and rokushiki, the six special techniques of the navy. Additionally, he possessed a metallic prosthesis called the Battle Smasher, which could transform into a giant cannon capable of firing explosive projectiles.

Zephyr was a leader respected and admired by his subordinates, and had great determination to achieve his goals. His strength was such that he was able to fight several Straw Hat members, and even Kuzan and Borsalino.

Kong

This is the commander-in-chief of the navy, meaning he is above the admirals and only answers to the Five Elders. Kong is an elderly, but imposing man, with great muscles and a white beard that represent him wherever he goes. Although not much has been seen of him in the anime, it is known that he was the admiral of the fleet during the time of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, which implies that he had to face the most legendary pirates in history .

Ryokugyu

We are facing one of the most mysterious admirals in the navy, since he has only been seen in silhouette and has been mentioned by his nickname, which means “green bull.” Ryokugyu was recruited along with Issho after the two-year time skip, as part of the World Government’s plan to strengthen the navy.

According to Issho, Ryokugyu is a lazy man who hasn’t eaten anything in three years, but still has incredible energy. It is also said that he is very violent and that he enjoys torturing his enemies. Although his devil fruit and physical appearance are not known, it can be deduced that he has enormous strength and formidable haki.

Issho

Also known as Fujitora, he is the other admiral recruited after the time jump. Issho is a blind man who uses dark glasses and a cane. Despite his disability, he is one of the most powerful in the navy, as he possesses the devil fruit Zushi Zushi no Mi, which allows him to manipulate gravity at will. With this ability, he is able to lift gigantic objects, create force fields, launch meteorites from space or crush his opponents with unbearable pressure.

Issho also has a highly developed haki, especially observation haki, which allows him to perceive everything that happens around him without needing to see. As for his personality, he is a fair and honorable man, who respects his adversaries and questions the actions of the World Government when they are not correct.

Kuzan

Known to some as Aokiji, he was one of the three original admirals of the navy, along with Sakazuki and Borsalino. Kuzan is a tall, thin man with curly black hair and a scar over his left eye. This character has the power of the devil fruit Hie Hie no Mi, so he can turn into ice and freeze anything he touches. Thanks to this, he expands his combat moves to create ice structures, launch frozen projectiles, reduce the temperature of the environment or even freeze the sea.

Borsalino

Borsalino, also known as Kizaru, is another of the original admirals and a bearer of the devil fruit Pika Pika no Mi. With this he can become light and travel at the speed of light to move instantly, generate laser beams, reflect off any surface or even create light clones. Unlike the other two, Borsalino is a sarcastic and mocking man, who does not seem to take anything seriously and enjoys playing with his opponents.

Sengoku

Sengoku was the admiral of the Navy Fleet until the end of the Marineford War, where he resigned his commission and became an Inspector General. Sengoku is an elderly but robust man, with white hair and a long beard. Sengoku has the Hito Hito no Mi devil fruit, Daibutsu model, which allows him to transform into a gigantic golden Buddha. With this ability, he can increase his size and strength, create shock waves, or emit a blinding light. Sengoku also has exceptional haki, allowing him to use the king’s haki, the rarest and most powerful of the three types of haki. Sengoku is an intelligent and strategic man, who cares about his subordinates and maintaining peace in the world.

Sakazuki

Sakazuki, also known as Akainu, is the current admiral of the navy fleet, having defeated Kuzan in a battle for the position that lasted ten days. Sakazuki is a tall, muscular man with short black hair and a scar on the left side of his face. Sakazuki has the devil fruit Magu Magu no Mi, which allows him to turn into magma and control it at his will. With this ability, he can create volcanic eruptions, throw fists of lava, burn anything he touches, or even melt ice. Sakazuki also has impressive haki, allowing him to withstand attacks from other devil fruit users. Sakazuki is a cruel and ruthless man, who follows absolute justice and does not hesitate to eliminate anyone who stands in his way.

