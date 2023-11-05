Resident Evil has had memorable antagonists that have earned the appreciation of fans.

Nemesis is one of the most terrifying characters in all of Resident Evil

Resident Evil is one of the most popular and successful video game sagas in the horror and action genre. From first delivery in 1996, has created a universe rich in characters, plots and, of course, villains. The enemies we meet in the different games in the franchise are varied, original and terrifying. In fact, many of them have become horror icons and have become some of the best Resident Evil characters due to what they mean to the plot of each title.

In this article, we review some of the best villains in the Resident Evil universe, those who have made our hair stand on end and made us sweat when the time comes to face them. Without further ado, in the following list you have all the details you need to know about them.

These are the best enemies that have been presented in the Resident Evil games

In the best Resident Evil You can’t miss a good villain And without them the franchise would not be the same, since they are as important as the protagonists. For this reason, many fans respect these characters and they have become so popular that they represent a large part of the franchise.

Nemesis

Nemesis is the main antagonist of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis and Resident Evil 3 Remake. It is a creature created by the Umbrella Corporation and is the result of be infected by a Tyrant with the NE-α virus, which grants him intelligence, speed, and the ability to use weapons. His mission is to eliminate the surviving members of the STARS team, a group of special forces that investigate Umbrella crimes. Without a doubt, he is a memorable villain because of the imposing and grotesque appearance of him, his guttural voice that repeats “STARS” and the relentless persistence of him.

Mr. X – Tyrant

Mr. Like Nemesis, his goal is eliminate witnesses to Umbrella experiments, in this case, the protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who are trapped in the Raccoon City police station. Mr. X He is characterized by his black suit, his hat and his expressionless face. He is a silent and lethal enemy, who surprises us at various moments in the game and forces us to flee or fight.

E-001, “Eveline”

The main villain of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is Eveline and she is one of the most impressive because of the story she gives us, since It is not based on physical terror but in the psychological. She is a biological child created by Umbrella’s rival organization, The Connection, who has the ability to control minds of people through a fungus called mold.

Her appearance is that of an innocent and fragile girl, but in reality she is a very dangerous and ruthless biological weapon. As for her goal, it is create a fictitious family with the people he infects, including the Baker Family. Despite this, it has tragic and moving storyas it reveals her loneliness and her desire to be loved.

The Baker Family

The Baker Family are the secondary antagonists of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. They are a rural American family consisting of father Jack, mother Marguerite, son Lucas and daughter Zoe. Before they were a normal and happy family, until they met Eveline, who infected them with mold and made them his slaves.

These have earned the respect of many fans because They are terrifying villains that make us experience scenes of horror and gore worthy of the best films of the genre. Each of them has a different personality and combat style, so They force us to adapt and to use different strategies. Furthermore, they have a sad and dramatic story behind them, which makes us empathize with them and understand their motivations.

William Birkin

He is the Umbrella scientist who created the G virus, an improved version of the T virus which was used to give life to the Tyrant. He becomes obsessed with his creation and decides to inject himself with the G-virus to prevent Umbrella from taking it from him. In this way, he transforms into a mutant monster that grows and changes shape as it receives damage. His only goal is to reproduce and infect others with the G virus, including his own daughter Sherry. William Birkin is a more impressive antagonist than he seems because shows the horrors of science without ethics or limits.

Nikolai Zinoviev

Nikolai Zinoviev is un Russian Umbrella mercenary which first appears in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis and its remake, where he infiltrates Raccoon City to collect data on Umbrella’s bioweapons and eliminate survivors. This is a character known for being ruthlesscold and calculating, who does not hesitate to betray his companions and allies in order to fulfill your mission and obtain benefits. His cruelty reaches the point of shooting innocent civilians and enjoying the suffering of others.

Albert Wesker

Of course, Albert Wesker cannot be missing from a list like this, since he is responsible for many of the events that occur in almost every Resident Evil. Previously, he was a scientist working for Umbrella who he infiltrated the STARS to achieve your goals. After betraying his companions, he injects himself with an experimental virus and fakes his death. Because of this, gets superpowerssuch as strength, speed and regeneration.

Since then, Wesker becomes a megalomaniac who seeks to dominate the world with his evil plans, using biological weapons and manipulating other characters. In fact, He confronts the protagonists several timeslike Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine, until he finally dies in Resident Evil 5, when he is thrown into an erupting volcano.

Bitores Mendez

Bitores Méndez is the leader of the Cattle, the inhabitants infected by the Las Plagas parasite that appear in Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 4 Remake. This is a gigantic and muscular man who wears a long trench coat and a hat, being in charge of guarding the town where Leon S. Kennedy is located. His only goal is prevent Ashley Graham from escaping or being rescued, the daughter of the president of the United States. Mendez is an intimidating and brutal villain, especially when he becomes enraged, as can transform into a monstrous creature with tentacles and claws.

