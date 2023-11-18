Although they are focused on the young female audience, there are stories in the shōjo manga genre that captivate anyone.

Varied stories, full of drama, suspense and lots of romance

Literally, shōjo manga is translated from Japanese to Spanish as “young girl.” In this way, although the typology may please the tastes of people of different ages, it is especially aimed at adolescent girls. Its characteristic illustration gives it a privileged space among the best-selling manga in history, after all, few works manage to give settings and characters with so many flourishes.

Shōjo is a manga genre that boasts countless works published throughout history, however, among so much variety, there is a selective group that has earned the preference of followers:

Akatsuki no Yona

The masterpiece of mangaka Mizuri Kusanagui, it is also one of the 90 best anime of all time. Until now, It consists of 27 volumes and continues to be published.

His argument revolves around the adventures of Yona and Hanktwo great friends who, together with four dragons, must fight for their survival while trying to save the kingdom of Koda.

Fruits Basket

Natsuki Takaya is the creator of one of the most tender and entertaining shōjo mangas. With a touch of humor and set in an urban fantasy world, Fruits Basket tells the story of Tôru, a girl who has had a rather complex life, but still, she always shows a smile.

After his mother’s death, The young woman decides to go live alone in a forest that belonged to the Sohmaa mysterious family that hides a terrible curse.

Vampire Knight

“Vampire Knight” is the perfect manga for those who enjoy vampire stories that involve a secret that must not be discovered. At the prestigious Cross Institute, students are divided into two groups, those in the day class and those in the night class.

The reason is quite simple, besides being extremely handsome, night students are vampires. To protect the particular characteristics of the boys, the boarding school has two guardians: Yûki and Zero, two human boys.

Kaichou wa maid-sama!

This manga created by Hiro Fujigara is based on the story of Ayuzawa Misakiwho must assume the presidency of the student council of Seika Institute, which went from being a prominent men’s school to a co-educational study center.

Although it boasts a good reputation among students and teachers, the young woman leads a double life. On the one hand, she is the tough-looking, ruthless girl who defends order, and on the other, she works as a waitress in a maid cafe. After discovering her secret, Takumi Usui begins a rivalry that ends up turning into love.

Akagami no Shirayuki-hime

Translated into Spanish as “Red-haired Snow White,” The manga has two volumes published so far. This production by mangaka Sorata Akiduki reveals the story of Shirayuki, a girl whose particular red hair makes her the object of desire of the capricious Prince Raj.

After leaving her native country, the girl enters the Shirayuki forest, being at the mercy of different dangers. Fortunately, she is rescued by Zen, a rather mysterious young man. The plot of Akagami no Shirayuki-hime is a combination of adventure, love and comedyWithout a doubt, a perfect formula.

Kimi ni todoke

“Coming to you” is not only Karuho Shiina’s most anticipated manga, but one of the best romantic anime. Unfortunately, it only has 6 volumes published in Spanish.

The plot focuses on Soukoa high school student who, due to her ghostly appearance, is not only feared by her classmates, but accused of having supernatural powers. Although her life is not at all simple, destiny has an interesting surprise prepared for her.

Ao Haru Ride

Throughout 13 volumes, the mangaka Io Sakisaka proposes a work that talks about second chances. During high school, Futaba Yoshioka was always in love with Kou Tanaka, a feeling that, although apparently reciprocated, was marked by mishaps and misunderstandings.

Now, in high school, the girl has the opportunity to confess her love to the boy of her dreams, only for him, everything is part of the past. Like few works of its genre, Ao Haru Ride achieves the perfect combination of drama, friendship and romance, demonstrating how difficult first love can be.

Hori-san to Miyamura-kun

With an anime in the process of adaptation, Hori-san to Miyamura-kun is one of the sweetest shōjo manga of the last times. Although it maintains the air of romanticism and innocence that distinguishes the genre, it does not fall into stereotypes and breaks the traditional patterns.

The argument puts us in front of two completely opposite characters. On the one hand, Kyôko, who at home, goes from being a model and popular student to a homely and shy girl. On the other hand, Miyamura, the young man with a geeky air who, in his free time, has the personality of an attractive young man with a lot of style.

Definitely, the shōjo genre has a lot to offer. Although the list is just a small part of what you can enjoy, it is an excellent way to delve into all the romance that distinguishes this type of work.

