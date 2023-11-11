Find out which are some of the best Futurama episodes that you should not miss.

Futurama is a very hilarious and interesting series. So, if you want to give it a try, these are some of the best episodes that you should not miss.

Futurama is one of the most interesting animated series for adults that exists, therefore, although can be difficult to recommend because, at a certain moment, it seems that he is not moving anywhere, it is also true that he is loaded with memorable episodes that have remained engraved in the minds of the viewers.

Therefore, it is recommended that you look for it among the best websites to watch animated series and enjoy Fry, Bender, Leela, and the rest. Furthermore, it cannot be denied that the protagonists are very charismatic and make their hilarious space adventures even more fun.

Although some say otherwise, Futurama is a very good and fun series, with a lot of interesting curiosities, which reaches address adult topics with his characteristic style of humor. His more than 20 years confirm it, as well as the premiere of his most recent season. And with so much time on the air, they have left many iconic episodes that are worth revisiting. Next, we will tell you which are some of the best that you should see.

Jurassic Bark – 04×07

One of the most important episodes and adorable ones that Futurama has aired is that of “Jurassic Bark”, as it manages to awaken the emotions of the spectators.

It is well known that this episode is inspired by the feature film “Always by your side, Hachiko”, since Fry’s dog from the past, Seymour, is introduced.whose fossilized corpse is found by the protagonists.

The episode takes place as Professor Hubert Farnsworth tries to find a way to bring him back to life, as well as memories of Fry’s relationship with Seymour in the past. In the end, the protagonist decides to break the machine, because think that after this was frozen in timehis little dog found another family and was happy.

However, the truth is that this was not the case, since it shows that, in reality, Seymour was always waiting for Fry at the door of his workUntil the day of her death.

The luck of the Frylander – 03×04

One of Fry’s most distinctive characteristics is that he does not usually have good luck. In fact, this is basically what has caused many of his adventures with his friends. However, all this seems to have an origin.

The episode of “The Luck of the Frylander” shows that, in his childhood, Fry found a seven-leaf clover with which he obtained a lot of luck and everything turned out well for him. However, he decides to bury it and hide it so that his brother does not discover it.

Today, 1,000 years later, Fry decides to look for his clover only to realize that it is missing.. Then, after investigating, he discovers that his brother stole it. So he decides to desecrate his grave to get it back.

This is where everything changes, as Fry realizes that his brother missed him a lot. So much so that he not only named his son after his little brother, but also fulfilled all the dreams he had. This made the protagonist rethink his memories and relationship.

All is well that is in Roswell – 03×19

It’s time to talk about one of the most confusing and complicated episodessince time travel and paradoxes are involved.

After an energy explosion, Fry and his friends are transported to April 9, 1947, in Roswell, New Mexico. This is what originates the iconic UFO accident from the area.

On this trip, Fry saves his grandfather, but he is later accidentally killed. However, the protagonist does not disappear, which surprises him. So then He comes to the conclusion that he was not, in fact, his grandfather.so the girlfriend he left behind is not his grandmother, so he sleeps with her.

Later, Professor Farnsworth discovers that this woman is indeed his grandmother, so They conclude that Fry is their own grandfather.. This is something crazy and strange.

Lost Parasites – 03×02

This is an episode that takes viewers inside Fry’s body, which is being invaded by parasites that want to devour a sandwich of egg. However, an unexpected consequence of the presence of these creatures is that the protagonist is becoming more intelligent.

From this surprising premise, His friends decide to become tiny and explore Fry’s body. to end this invasion and recover his clumsy friend.

Amazons with desire – 03×01

This could be considered as one of the funniest episodes and that has created so many memes.

It all happens after Leela, Zapp, Amy and Kif crashed on Planet Amazonia. So, Bender and Fry come to his rescue. However, this place is inhabited by warrior women who are guided by an AI called Womanizer.

This AI condemns men to be sexual slaves of the Amazons. However, in the end, Bender rescues them by seducing the machine.

A God among us – 03×20

The premise of this episode tells us that Bender has been left adrift in space after a great battle. However, an asteroid collides with himbut he had life forms inside him, which developed and began to recognize him as their God.

At a point, the kingdom of God Bender is wrong, so a strange entity appears to advise him and help him return home. This episode has many reflections on leadership and, above all, religion.

Meanwhile… – 07×26

At this point in history, everything seemed to indicate that the series was going nowhere. However, this season also has one of the most anticipated episodes by Fry and Leela fans.

After the Professor’s invention goes wrong, time stops for everyone except Fry and Leela. This gives them a great opportunity to be together., so they get married and grow old side by side. However, at this point, the Professor appears to solve the problem and the protagonists will not remember anything.

Space Pilot 3000 – 01×01

The first episode of the series It is also one of the best you can findbecause he manages to tell everything in a short time.

This episode shows how Fry is frozen for 1,000 years until he wakes up. He also meets Leela and is fascinated by her.. They both experience some misadventures until they are hired by the Professor and this is how this series begins.

