Below you will find a list of some of the best Disney+ miniseries.

Devs is a great production, and is undoubtedly worthy of being considered one of the best Disney+ miniseries.

Join the conversation

Series are a great pillar of the different streaming platforms, and they allow us to abstract ourselves from reality and enter their world for several seasons. Even so, many people tend not to delve into them due to the same reason that makes them attractive to other users, and that is that their duration ends up being a burden for a large number of users. Luckily for these people, there are other types of productions that are more interesting for these people, which is why below we will show you some of them. the best miniseries you can watch on Disney+.

Best Disney+ miniseries

Many of you may be wondering exactly what a miniseries is, and the truth is that there is no definition as such either. In general we could say that they are short, self-contained series, and that they normally do not have more than one season, thus allowing them to be seen in a much shorter time, hence the prefix “mini” is used.

Below we will talk about several productions that meet these requirements, and we will also use this opportunity to talk about all types of series, of different genres and of disparate popularity.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

In this case we are going to transgress a little the definition that we have given previously, and that is that Obi-Wan Kenobi is, as you may have imagined, a miniseries from the world of Star Wars, so it is not at all self-contained, forcing you to at least having seen the prequels of this franchise, but also we are talking about a globally recognized IP.

It may not be one of the best Disney+ series in general, mainly due to the little ambition it had when it came to telling the Obi-Wan story, but it is an interesting miniseries, especially if you are a Star Wars fan. With a good rhythm and an amazing ending, it manages to hook anyone who loves action series, which is why we have decided to include it on this list.

Year: 2022Seasons: 1Episodes: 6Average duration: 55 minutes

Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+

Mrs. America

We leave aside the terrain of the most popcorn action, to talk about Mrs. America, a miniseries that belongs to the drama genre, although in this case we can also say that it is a historical series. If you are interested in politics, and especially those related to feminism in the United States of the 70s, which paved the way for equal rights to begin to exist in one of the most important countries in the world, both then and now.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes: 9Average duration: 50 minutes

Watch Mrs. America on Disney+

Devs

For now we remain in the realm of drama, although in this case we leave historical series aside to introduce the nuance of science fiction, in a series in which we follow a great computer engineer who sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of her bride. From here a particularly interesting plot develops, which will probably keep you hooked during its 8 episodes, something that precisely happened to us.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes: 8Average duration: 50 minutes

Watch Devs on Disney+

Anna

Once again we take a turn in the setting and although Anna is also a drama, in this case we will talk about a post-apocalyptic series, with a world in which a catastrophic virus has appeared that has left humanity on the brink of extinction. If you like this type of series, in the style of The Walking Dead or The Last of Us, this is another production that is highly recommended, not only because of its quality, but because it is significantly shorter, and therefore more digestible. all over the world.

Year: 2021Seasons: 1Episodes: 6Average duration: 50 minutes

Watch Anna on Disney+

High Fidelity

In this case we prefer not to give you many details, especially because we are facing a series that has surprise as its fundamental factor. Even so, we will tell you that we follow the owner of a record store, and that, despite what it may seem when reading the synopsis, we are talking about a comedy, although it is also somewhat mixed with drama. Of course, it is not the best on the list, but yes it is interesting and totally recommended.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes: 10Average duration: 30 minutes

Ver High Fidelity en Disney+

Scarlet Witch and Vision

In this case we are going to take the concept of a miniseries with a grain of salt. It is true that to fully enjoy Scarlet Witch and Vision you must have seen certain films from what is known as the MCU, especially if we focus on its final sections, but the truth is that it is an excellent series in itself, with a sitcom structure that will probably make you fall in love.

It has the perfect length to be considered a miniseries, and we recommend watching it even if you haven’t seen any Marvel movies, which is why we have decided to include it in this list. It is interesting, daring and manages to develop its main characters masterfully.

Year: 2021Seasons: 1Episodes: 9Average duration: 40 minutes

Watch Scarlet Witch and Vision on Disney+

M.O.D.O.K.

In the case of this renowned Marvel character, and especially considering his personality, we might think that we are facing an action series, but in reality it is closer to the realm of comedy. Irreverent like few others, and with surprising technical values ​​for a minor project, it manages to make us laugh with practically every episode, being able to describe it as a short but extremely intense experience.

Year: 2021Seasons: 1Episodes: 10Average duration: 25 minutes

Watch MODOK on Disney+

With this we have already been able to review a list of those that are for us the best Disney+ miniseries. We hope that you have been able to discover your next series on the list, and by the way we remind you that if you want to leave your own suggestion you can do so in the comments; this way We will all have more miniseries to watch and possibly enjoy.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.