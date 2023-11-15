They are already here winners of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023! In an exciting gala in a theater full of Xataka fans, we have just presented the Xataka Awards to the best technological products of the year. Products that you and a complete jury of experts have helped us choose. Thank you all very much for having participated, in one way or another, in our most important night of the year. And the winners are:
Best mobiles
Best super high-end mobile
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Best high-end mobile
Google Pixel 8
Xiaomi 13T Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Best mid-range mobile
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
motorola edge 40 neo
Best entry-level mobile
Redmi Note 12
HONOR 70 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A14 LTE
Best folding mobile
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
HONOR Magic Vs
Best tablet and smartwatch
Best tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Xiaomi Pad 6
Lenovo Tab P12 y OnePlus Pad (empate)
best smartwatch
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Samsung Galaxy Watch6
HUAWEI WATCH GT 4
Best computers and accessories
Best convertible laptop
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Gen 8
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
best laptop
Apple MacBook Air de 15 pulgadas con chip M2
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
HP Dragonfly G4
Best gaming laptop
MSI Titan GT77 HX 13V
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16
Razer Blade 16
Best desktop computer
Apple Mac Studio (2023)
HP PC All in One 27-cr0015ns
Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i Gen 8
Best gaming desktop computer
ASUS ROG Strix G16CH
Alienware Aurora R16 (2023)
MSI MEG Trident X2 13th
Best computer component or peripheral
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (graphics card) Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (monitor) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D (processor)
Best TVs and sound devices
Best high-end TV
LG OLED evo G3 Samsung S95C OLED Sony BRAVIA XR OLED MASTER Series A95L
Best entry and mid-range television
Samsung Q77C QLED
TCL C745
LG QNED 4K Serie 75
best headphones
Sony WF-1000XM5
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Nothing Ear (2)
best speaker
Sonos Move 2
JBL Authentics 500
Bose S1 Pro+
Best connected devices in the home
Best connected device in the home
Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen (projector) Schneider PowerTag Resi9 with Wiser (consumption meter) Philips Hue Secure Camera (security camera)
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Cleaning Device
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ (robot vacuum cleaner) Roborock S8 Pro Ultra (robot vacuum cleaner) Dyson Gen5detect (scoop vacuum cleaner)
Best home energy device
EcoFlow PowerStream (Balcony Solar Kit – Solar Panels and Microinverter) BLUETTI AC60 (Giant Battery/Charging Station) Robinsun Performance (Balcony Solar Kit – Solar Panels and Microinverter)
Best connected appliance
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Pro 4L (air fryer) Samsung BESPOKE Dual Cook (oven) Philips Airfryer XXL series 5000 connected (air fryer)
Best car and mobility device
Best technological car
Hyundai IONIQ 6 Tesla Model 3 Highland Audi Q8 e-tron
Best sustainable mobility device
Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra
SEAT MÓ 125 Performance
BMW CE 02
Best video game and series/movie
best video game
Baldur’s Gate 3
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best series/movie
Oppenheimer
The Last of Us
Successsion T4
Community Award
He Community Award It is a special prize, in the sense that it is you, our readers, who choose it directly. Only your votes are taken into account, so the winner is the device that you voted the most. This year the Community Award goes to the Redmi Note 12. Thank you all very much for participating!
Xataka Legend Award
The Xataka Leyenda Award is a special award that we give from the Xataka editorial team to someone who we consider an important figure within science, technology and the editorial fields that we cover in this publication. The award recognizes the trajectory and career of the recipient.
This year, as we announced, our Xataka Leyenda award has gone to Mat Mullenweg, co-creator of WordPress, CEO of Automattic and great architect of making the Internet a more open and connected place, a better place. Soon you will be able to see and read the in-depth interview we did on Xataka.
How the winners of the Xataka Awards are chosen
The mechanics of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 are similar to previous editions and are divided into three phases:
Public vote: For a few days we have opened voting on our website with all the categories and candidates selected by the Xataka team. Our xatakeros have voted on them and we have obtained the finalists that appear in this article.
Jury vote: With the finalists that the public has chosen, the Xataka jury and other technology experts have voted for those who are, in their view, the best devices.
Choice of winners: The jury’s votes are combined with those of the public to choose the winners, who we announced at the gala on November 15.
All categories follow this process, except for the Community Award (for which only the public’s votes are counted) and the Xataka Leyenda Award (which we choose from Xataka).
The candidates participating in this edition are devices that They have gone on sale in 2023 or will do so with a confirmed date before the end of the year. We also include those that were left out last year when they were announced after the Awards. We believe it is the best solution: unfortunately we cannot hold the gala on December 31 and our idea is that the Awards can serve as support in the purchasing decision for this last part of the year.
The jury of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023
The jury of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 is made up of tech-savvy journalists, both from Xataka and other media, which test most of the technologies and products that are launched on the market. This year, as a novelty, we have had a much more specialized jury, focusing each member much more on the categories closest to their daily work.
Xataka internal jury:
Javier PastorXataka editor
Enrique PerezXataka editor
Juan Carlos LopezXataka editor
Ruben Andreseditor of Xataka (esp. home and televisions)
Antonio Sabancoordinator of Xataka Home (esp. home and televisions)
Ricardo Aguilareditor of Xataka (esp. mobile phones)
Ivan Linareseditor of Xataka Android / Mobile (esp. mobile phones)
Alex Alcoleaeditor of Xataka Android / Mobile (esp. mobile phones)
Javier Penalvaeditor of Xataka (esp. computers)
Eva Rodriguezpublisher of Xataka (esp. robot vacuum cleaner)
Alberto de la Torreeditor of Xataka Movilidad (esp. mobility)
César Mueladeputy director Webedia Technology
Roberto JimenezHead of Publishing Webedia España
Maria Gonzalezdirector of Xataka and Webedia Technology
External jury:
Ana Muñoz de FrutosChief Technology Editor at Axel Springer
Noelia Hontoriafreelance writer and Editorial Manager at Gizlogic
Fernando Alvarez of the VayoEditor-in-Chief at EL ESPAÑOL – El Androide Libre
ChicageekContent creator
Carlos SantaengraciaCo-founder at Topes de Gama
Chema FloresHead of technology section of EL ESPAÑOL
Jesus MaturanaTechnology editor at Axel Springer
Pablo Rosilloco-founder at dBeta Windows
Javier Sancheztechnology and power editor at Vanity Fair
Michael Mcloughlineditor of Teknautas / El Confidencial
Alex BarredoPodcasts a Mixx.io
Special video game jury:
Alvaro Castellanopublisher of Webedia Gaming
Joseph Angel Matthew Albuerneeditor of 3DJuegos
John TonesXataka editor
Samuel OliverXataka editor
Alex Canovasdirector of Vida Extra
Ruben Marquezeditor of Vida Extra
Brenda Giacconipublisher of 3DJuegos
Alex Couplecontent creator at Xataka
Roberto JimenezHead of Publishing Webedia España
Alex Alcoleaeditor of Xataka Móvil and Xataka Android
Rachel Cervantespublisher of 3DJuegos
Special jury series/movie:
Sara Herediaeditor-in-chief SensaCine
Alejandro G. Calvodirector of SensaCine
John TonesXataka editor
Alicia Perezeditor of SensaCine
Mikel Zorrillaeditor of Espinof
Roberto JimenezHead of Publishing Webedia España
Juan Luis Caviarodirector of Espinof
Thanks to everyone for participating!
The Xataka Awards are always the most important moment of the year for us, and it is a pleasure to be able to experience it with all of you, both in person in a packed theater and online with all the people who follow us from a distance. The great technology festival.
As director of Xataka, I would like to personally thank all of you who have participated in some way: voting in our categories, joining us in the streamings, sharing our content on networks or attending the event in person. Thanks to all of you, the Xataka Awards have been possible for another year. Thank you very much and we look forward to seeing you next year!
