They are already here winners of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023! In an exciting gala in a theater full of Xataka fans, we have just presented the Xataka Awards to the best technological products of the year. Products that you and a complete jury of experts have helped us choose. Thank you all very much for having participated, in one way or another, in our most important night of the year. And the winners are:

Best mobiles

Best super high-end mobile

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Best high-end mobile





Google Pixel 8

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Nothing Phone (2)

Best mid-range mobile





Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

motorola edge 40 neo

Best entry-level mobile





Redmi Note 12

HONOR 70 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A14 LTE

Best folding mobile





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

HONOR Magic Vs

Best tablet and smartwatch

Best tablet





Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Xiaomi Pad 6

Lenovo Tab P12 y OnePlus Pad (empate)

best smartwatch





Apple Watch Ultra 2

Samsung Galaxy Watch6

HUAWEI WATCH GT 4

Best computers and accessories

Best convertible laptop





Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Gen 8

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

best laptop





Apple MacBook Air de 15 pulgadas con chip M2

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

HP Dragonfly G4

Best gaming laptop





MSI Titan GT77 HX 13V

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

Razer Blade 16

Best desktop computer





Apple Mac Studio (2023)

HP PC All in One 27-cr0015ns

Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i Gen 8

Best gaming desktop computer





ASUS ROG Strix G16CH

Alienware Aurora R16 (2023)

MSI MEG Trident X2 13th

Best computer component or peripheral





NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (graphics card) Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (monitor) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D (processor)

Best TVs and sound devices

Best high-end TV





LG OLED evo G3 Samsung S95C OLED Sony BRAVIA XR OLED MASTER Series A95L

Best entry and mid-range television





Samsung Q77C QLED

TCL C745

LG QNED 4K Serie 75

best headphones





Sony WF-1000XM5

Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Nothing Ear (2)

best speaker





Sonos Move 2

JBL Authentics 500

Bose S1 Pro+

Best connected devices in the home

Best connected device in the home





Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen (projector) Schneider PowerTag Resi9 with Wiser (consumption meter) Philips Hue Secure Camera (security camera)

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Cleaning Device





iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ (robot vacuum cleaner) Roborock S8 Pro Ultra (robot vacuum cleaner) Dyson Gen5detect (scoop vacuum cleaner)

Best home energy device





EcoFlow PowerStream (Balcony Solar Kit – Solar Panels and Microinverter) BLUETTI AC60 (Giant Battery/Charging Station) Robinsun Performance (Balcony Solar Kit – Solar Panels and Microinverter)

Best connected appliance





Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Pro 4L (air fryer) Samsung BESPOKE Dual Cook (oven) Philips Airfryer XXL series 5000 connected (air fryer)

Best car and mobility device

Best technological car





Hyundai IONIQ 6 Tesla Model 3 Highland Audi Q8 e-tron

Best sustainable mobility device





Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra

SEAT MÓ 125 Performance

BMW CE 02

Best video game and series/movie

best video game





Baldur’s Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best series/movie





Oppenheimer

The Last of Us

Successsion T4

Community Award

He Community Award It is a special prize, in the sense that it is you, our readers, who choose it directly. Only your votes are taken into account, so the winner is the device that you voted the most. This year the Community Award goes to the Redmi Note 12. Thank you all very much for participating!





Xataka Legend Award





The Xataka Leyenda Award is a special award that we give from the Xataka editorial team to someone who we consider an important figure within science, technology and the editorial fields that we cover in this publication. The award recognizes the trajectory and career of the recipient.

This year, as we announced, our Xataka Leyenda award has gone to Mat Mullenweg, co-creator of WordPress, CEO of Automattic and great architect of making the Internet a more open and connected place, a better place. Soon you will be able to see and read the in-depth interview we did on Xataka.

How the winners of the Xataka Awards are chosen

The mechanics of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 are similar to previous editions and are divided into three phases:

Public vote: For a few days we have opened voting on our website with all the categories and candidates selected by the Xataka team. Our xatakeros have voted on them and we have obtained the finalists that appear in this article.

Jury vote: With the finalists that the public has chosen, the Xataka jury and other technology experts have voted for those who are, in their view, the best devices.

Choice of winners: The jury’s votes are combined with those of the public to choose the winners, who we announced at the gala on November 15.

All categories follow this process, except for the Community Award (for which only the public’s votes are counted) and the Xataka Leyenda Award (which we choose from Xataka).

The candidates participating in this edition are devices that They have gone on sale in 2023 or will do so with a confirmed date before the end of the year. We also include those that were left out last year when they were announced after the Awards. We believe it is the best solution: unfortunately we cannot hold the gala on December 31 and our idea is that the Awards can serve as support in the purchasing decision for this last part of the year.

The jury of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023

The jury of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 is made up of tech-savvy journalists, both from Xataka and other media, which test most of the technologies and products that are launched on the market. This year, as a novelty, we have had a much more specialized jury, focusing each member much more on the categories closest to their daily work.

Xataka internal jury:

Javier PastorXataka editor

Enrique PerezXataka editor

Juan Carlos LopezXataka editor

Ruben Andreseditor of Xataka (esp. home and televisions)

Antonio Sabancoordinator of Xataka Home (esp. home and televisions)

Ricardo Aguilareditor of Xataka (esp. mobile phones)

Ivan Linareseditor of Xataka Android / Mobile (esp. mobile phones)

Alex Alcoleaeditor of Xataka Android / Mobile (esp. mobile phones)

Javier Penalvaeditor of Xataka (esp. computers)

Eva Rodriguezpublisher of Xataka (esp. robot vacuum cleaner)

Alberto de la Torreeditor of Xataka Movilidad (esp. mobility)

César Mueladeputy director Webedia Technology

Roberto JimenezHead of Publishing Webedia España

Maria Gonzalezdirector of Xataka and Webedia Technology

External jury:

Ana Muñoz de FrutosChief Technology Editor at Axel Springer

Noelia Hontoriafreelance writer and Editorial Manager at Gizlogic

Fernando Alvarez of the VayoEditor-in-Chief at EL ESPAÑOL – El Androide Libre

ChicageekContent creator

Carlos SantaengraciaCo-founder at Topes de Gama

Chema FloresHead of technology section of EL ESPAÑOL

Jesus MaturanaTechnology editor at Axel Springer

Pablo Rosilloco-founder at dBeta Windows

Javier Sancheztechnology and power editor at Vanity Fair

Michael Mcloughlineditor of Teknautas / El Confidencial

Alex BarredoPodcasts a Mixx.io

Special video game jury:

Alvaro Castellanopublisher of Webedia Gaming

Joseph Angel Matthew Albuerneeditor of 3DJuegos

John TonesXataka editor

Samuel OliverXataka editor

Alex Canovasdirector of Vida Extra

Ruben Marquezeditor of Vida Extra

Brenda Giacconipublisher of 3DJuegos

Alex Couplecontent creator at Xataka

Roberto JimenezHead of Publishing Webedia España

Alex Alcoleaeditor of Xataka Móvil and Xataka Android

Rachel Cervantespublisher of 3DJuegos

Special jury series/movie:

Sara Herediaeditor-in-chief SensaCine

Alejandro G. Calvodirector of SensaCine

John TonesXataka editor

Alicia Perezeditor of SensaCine

Mikel Zorrillaeditor of Espinof

Roberto JimenezHead of Publishing Webedia España

Juan Luis Caviarodirector of Espinof

Thanks to everyone for participating!

The Xataka Awards are always the most important moment of the year for us, and it is a pleasure to be able to experience it with all of you, both in person in a packed theater and online with all the people who follow us from a distance. The great technology festival.

As director of Xataka, I would like to personally thank all of you who have participated in some way: voting in our categories, joining us in the streamings, sharing our content on networks or attending the event in person. Thanks to all of you, the Xataka Awards have been possible for another year. Thank you very much and we look forward to seeing you next year!





