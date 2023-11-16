Do you know the worst thriller movies? The stories of murderers gone wrong? There are some very good ones. But there are also terrible ones.

Let’s talk about the 6 worst thriller films in the history of cinema. This genre, with its ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, has produced unforgettable gems that have left their mark on the history of the seventh art. However, in this vast terrain of intense emotions and unexpected twists, we also find those films that have failed to meet the expectations of the genre. It’s time to check which are the worst examples of this film genre.

1) The Room (2003)

Although The Room It is not presented as a conventional thriller, its attempt to incorporate elements of suspense and mystery has not gone unnoticed. Tommy Wiseau, the brain behind this film, intended to create a psychological drama, but the result became an incoherent cocktail of absurd dialogues and inexplicable situations. The story of The Room is an amalgam of bewilderment and confusion, moving away from the canons that define thriller as a genre. One of the worst thriller movies of all time. Be very careful if you haven’t seen it yet.

2) The number 23 (2007)

New Line Cinema

Although Joel Schumacher has left his mark on cinema, The number 23 She is remembered more for her defects than for her merits. The film, which explores a man’s obsession with the number 23 (Jim Carrey), gets lost in a labyrinth of conspiracy theories and predictable twists. The story of this work is hampered by a script that fails to balance narrative tension with logical coherence, resulting in a lackluster and disappointing thriller experience. One of the worst thriller films in memory.

3) The Incident (2008) is one of the worst thriller films

M. Night Shyamalan, known for his surprising turns, hasn’t always gotten his film choices right. The incident is an example of its challenges in the thriller genre. The film, which explores an inexplicable event that causes mass suicides, lacks the tension and suspense expected in this type of narrative. The story of The Incident teeters between stilted dialogue and unconvincing situations, leaving the audience more perplexed than intrigued. Definitely, another of the worst thriller movies you could see.

4) A dangerous relationship (Gigli) (2003)

Although A dangerous relationship (Gigli) is labeled as a romantic comedy, its attempt to incorporate suspense elements only compounds its lack of coherence. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the film sinks into a confusing and unconvincing plot that fails to captivate the audience. The story of Gigli is a combination of failed attempts at intriguing dialogues and awkward moments. This creates an experience that distances viewers from any hint of suspense. And it makes it one of the worst thriller movies of all time.

5) The Good Vibes Guru (2008)

Although The guru of good vibes It also presents itself as a comedy, its attempt to fuse elements of suspense and parody resulting in a disconcerting amalgam. Mike Myers, known for his success in Austin Powers, failed to replicate that magic in this film. The story of The Good Vibes Guru is weighed down by inappropriate jokes and a plot that teeters between absurdity and lack of direction. This left viewers more bewildered than entertained. And he gave us one of the worst thriller films.

6) Catwoman (2004) is one of the worst superhero movies and one of the worst thriller movies in history

Warner Bros. Pictures

Although Catwoman is an iconic character in the superhero universe, the film adaptation starring Halle Berry was a monumental disappointment. The film, which tries to mix action and suspense, deviates from the essence of the character. It offers a disconcerting and disjointed plot. The story of Catwoman It fails to capture the essence of the thriller, losing itself in a superficial narrative devoid of the depth that characterizes the genre. Not only is it one of the worst superhero movies in history, but also one of the worst thriller movies.