According to Rotten Tomatoes, these are the worst Marvel Studios movies! Of course, the MCU is good… But it’s not perfect.

If you want to know what they are the 6 worst Marvel movies according to Rotten Tomatoes, You have come to the right place. As we mentioned in the presentation, the MCU is not exactly a perfect superhero universe. It has great movies like Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), among many others. But it also has much weaker films. And that is what we are going to review below. Of course, taking into account the tomatometer of film reviews aggregated in this review aggregator.

6. The Incredible Hulk = 67%

The Incredible Hulk (2008) is one of the worst films in the history of Marvel Studios. At least, according to film critics. It has a score of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. The story starring Edward Norton as Bruce Banner always tends to be out of place in the MCU. Not only because of the subsequent change of actor, but because it is very far from the tone and atmosphere of Kevin Feige’s world.

5. Thor: The Dark World (Marvel Studios) = 67%

Thor: The Dark World (2012) is one of the worst films in the history of Marvel Studios. At least, according to the specialized press. It has a score of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, like The Incredible Hulk. The second installment of the God of Thunder franchise was key to the Infinity Saga due to the presence of the Reality Stone. However, it did not convince the public or critics.

4. Thor: Love and Thunder = 63% en Rotten Tomatoes

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) is one of the worst films in the history of Marvel Studios. At least, according to film critics. It has a score of 63% on Rotten Tomatoes. It seems that the Asgardian franchise is not working, since only the first installment in 2011 and Thor: Ragnarok (2017) were highly rated by specialists. Be that as it may, Taika Waititi’s second film with the God of Thunder went much more unnoticed than the first.

3. The Marvels = 60%

The Marvels (2023) seems to be one of the worst films in the history of Marvel Studios. At least, for now and according to the specialized press. It currently has a score of 60% on Rotten Tomatoes. Things could change, because it started even worse. It may surpass Thor: Love and Thunder, but whatever the case, it will be among the worst installments of the MCU. It seems that the story of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan has not ended up being liked by critics.

2. Eternals (Marvel Studios) = 47%

Eternals (2021) is one of the worst films in the history of Marvel Studios. At least, according to the specialized press. It has a score of 47% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite being an extraordinary film in the visual section and having an ambitious narrative about gods, supermen, religion and faith, Eternals did not convince film critics. And that’s why it has such a low score on the website.

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania = 46% on Rotten Tomatoes

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the worst movie in Marvel Studios history. At least, according to film critics. It has a score of 46% on Rotten Tomatoes, staying very close to Eternals. Although Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was essential for the future of the Multiverse Saga due to the presentation of Jonathan Majors in his variant of Kang the Conqueror, the reality was very different. Neither the story nor the audiovisual plot worked with critics and the public. It has become one of the most reviled films in the UCM. And a huge missed opportunity with the villain of the new phases.