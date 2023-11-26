What are the worst Joaquin Phoenix movies? The actor has just released Napoleon (2023) in theaters and we have to review his filmography.

Let’s talk about the 6 worst Joaquin Phoenix movies. The protagonist of Napoleon (2023) has become famous for his versatility and ability to immerse himself in challenging roles. But even the most talented actors can participate in films that don’t reach the same level of recognition as their best works. Taking advantage of the launch of Ridley Scott’s latest installment in which the actor brings to life the European “Great Corso”, let’s review his work to find the worst of the worst!

1) Brigade 49 (2004)

In this film, Joaquin Phoenix plays a firefighter trapped in a burning building. Although his performance was appreciated for his emotional delivery, the film Brigade 49 It generally received moderate reviews due to its conventional focus on a rescue plot that failed to stand out among other films in the genre.

2) A crossing in destiny (2007)

In this story of tragedy and redemption, Joaquin Phoenix plays a father grieving the loss of his son. Although his performance was praised for its emotional depth, the film A crossroads in destiny As a whole it received mixed reviews for its slow pacing and predictable plot treatment.

3) The Abbott Secret (1997) is one of Joaquin Phoenix’s worst films

In this romantic drama, Joaquin Phoenix plays one of three brothers in a story of love and family conflict. Although his performance was good, the movie The Abbotts’ Secret received quite a few critics. Because? Basically, for its treatment of the plot and its character development.

4) The forest (2004)

Buena Vista Pictures

In this M. Night Shyamalan film, Joaquin Phoenix plays a young inhabitant of an isolated town. Although his performance was outstanding, the film The forest It received mixed reviews for its implausible plot. And also its plot twist. Which did not receive applause from many viewers.

5) Too Deep (1998)

In this comedic thriller, Joaquin Phoenix plays a young man who finds himself in a series of unfortunate events. Although his performance was solid, the film Too deep It received mixed reviews for its inconsistent tone and unconvincing plot.

6) Napoleon (2023) has become one of Joaquin Phoenix’s worst films

Apple Studios

The premiere of Napoleon has turned Joaquin Phoenix’s work into one of his worst works. The poor historical approach to the life of the “Gran Corsican”, without rigor or narrative interest, led to a flat and unsuggestive interpretation. A kind of feverish dream in which the actor almost seems to continue playing the Joker at times. A real shame. Above all, because there were high expectations and because it fit the character perfectly. A good characterization could have allowed him to enter among the favorites to once again win the Oscar for Best Actor.

On the other hand, it is important to keep in mind that art appreciation is subjective. What we mean is that all of these films are not necessarily bad, but rather they have been less favored compared to Joaquin Phoenix’s other, more acclaimed works. Despite these less celebrated films, Phoenix’s talent and versatility as an actor remains indisputable.

He is certainly one of the best actors of his generation. One of those Hollywood stars that we will remember many years after he is no longer with us.. Fortunately, beyond these films that we have mentioned, reviewed and listed, Joaquin Phoenix’s legacy is extensive and admirable. A legacy that will continue in the collective memory for many generations. And that we will continue to enjoy as moviegoers until time stops being time.