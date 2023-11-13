Today a new and interesting message has been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company and Nintendo Switch: the Game Awards 2023 that are held this year.

Game Awards 2023

Specifically, it is GOTY candidates o Game of the Year, where two games are from Nintendo:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can also see the image below:

The Game Awards 2023 GOTY nominees: -Alan Wake 2

-Baldur’s Gate 3

-Spider-Man 2

-Resident Evil 4

-Super Mario Bros. Wonder

-Zelda Tears of the Kingdomhttps://t.co/A7KrENLLpo pic.twitter.com/6ToggdMh5a — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 13, 2023

Remember that Geoff Keighley has confirmed that the tenth annual edition of The Game Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7, 2023.

As in previous editions, it will be broadcast for free on more than 30 platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Steam y TikTok Live. The show will feature the participation of The Game Awards Orchestra under the direction of the renowned Lorne Balfe. Keighley expressed his excitement about hosting a show that not only honors the best games of the year, but also announces and showcases future notable video games.

Keighley has also highlighted how video game franchises are exploring new media and how the industry continues to expand in innovative ways. The goal is to honor the most outstanding games and reveal to the world the next developments in the sector, as she shared in a statement.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.