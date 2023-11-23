What are the best Ridley Scott movies? We review his filmography just 24 hours before the release of Napoleon (2023) in theaters.

We are going to review the 6 best Ridley Scott films, from the worst to the best. This director, a visionary in the world of cinema, has left an indelible mark with his work. His ability to fuse narrative with visual aesthetics has resulted in films that have captivated audiences and critics. But now that we are about to enjoy the premiere of Napoleon in all the cinemas of the world with the great role of Joaquin Phoenix, and that the other day we made a list with the 6 worst films of this filmmaker, it is time to take a trip with the best of the work and filmography of this fabulous director. Let’s go with the 6 best Ridley Scott movies below!

6) The Duelists (1977)

The duelists is a historical drama set during the Napoleonic Wars. The plot follows the rivalry between two French army officers, Feraud (Harvey Keitel) and D’Hubert (Keith Carradine). The hostility between these men begins as a minor conflict. But it becomes a series of duels over decades, driven by pride and honor. Their personal confrontations become intertwined with the events of the story, taking them to different places and situations, while the obsession with defeating the other becomes the central focus of their lives. It is certainly one of Ridley Scott’s best films. One of those films that are forgotten with the passage of time. But it is worth rescuing.

5) Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thelma & Louise is a thrilling ride that follows two women, Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon), on a road trip that turns into a desperate escape. Both women, tired of their daily lives and facing personal problems, decide to escape for a weekend. However, a violent incident changes the course of their journey, leading them to make radical decisions while they find themselves pursued by the law. As they traverse spectacular landscapes, their friendship grows stronger as they defy social expectations and resist being caught. One of Ridley Scott’s best films. But also one of the most underrated and forgotten.

4) American Gangster (2007) is one of Ridley Scott’s best films

In American Gangster, based on true events, tells the story of Frank Lucas, played by Denzel Washington, a drug kingpin in Harlem in the 1970s. Lucas becomes a powerful and respected trafficker by importing heroin directly from Asia, avoiding middlemen and controlling the quality of the drug. This is one of Ridley Scott’s best films.

3) Gladiator (2000)

Universal Pictures

Gladiator tells the story of Maximus Decimus Meridius, a brave Roman general played by Russell Crowe. After the emperor’s corrupt son, Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix, murders his family and condemns him to death, Maximus becomes a gladiator and demands revenge against the new emperor and all of Rome. One of Ridley Scott’s best films. But also one of the greatest cinematic legends of this century.

2) Alien, the eighth passenger (1979)

20th Century Fox

Alien, the eighth passenger is a science fiction thriller that follows the crew of the commercial spaceship Nostromo. After receiving an unknown signal, the crew lands on a desolate planet to investigate. But they discover an alien ship and on board, an extraterrestrial organism that attaches itself to one of them, triggering a series of terrifying events. One of the best Ridley Scott films in memory. And a great classic of science fiction and horror in cinema.

1) Blade Runner (1982) is the top of Ridley Scott’s best films

Warner Bros. Pictures

Blade Runner is a science fiction classic set in a gloomy and futuristic Los Angeles in 2019. The story follows Rick Deckard, played by Harrison Ford, he is an agent specialized in removing replicants, androids almost indistinguishable from humans. But these replicants, created for dangerous work in space colonies, are illegal on Earth and are being sought and captured to be removed from the market. The best among the best Ridley Scott films. A cinematic legend.