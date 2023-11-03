Good entertainment with any of the 6 best reality shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one of the most famous reality shows in history.

In recent years, large television networks have been seen investing in reality shows to entertain the public because they are fun and addictive. When MTV hit the mark with a new way of transmitting a reality that was happening in the United States and it was a live format, several channels copied their invention and made their own versions. For this reason, here you will see the 6 best reality shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video.Get good entertainment with any of the options!

Reality shows or reality shows are a television format that shows real events that happen to ordinary people in a certain place and under certain conditions. Their main characteristic is that they are not actors and do not follow a specific script and viewers can observe them in real time.

The 6 best reality shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime video is one of the most viewed platforms in recent times and has more than 250 reality shows from around the world in its content ranging from the renowned Kardashians to a super famous farmer in Great Britain, there is something for all tastes and for All ages. Because of this, you should keep an eye on anyone the 6 best reality shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video:

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Reality TV royalty is first in this count the 6 best reality shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video And if someone asks you about Kim, Kourt, Khloe, Kendall, Kris or Kylie, your mind already knows who they are and you can respond appropriately.

The Kardashians are the queens of all the reality shows that exist in the world, they are a family that shows their daily lives in their luxurious homes and that little by little they entered the homes and hearts of Americans until they became number 1. With their controversies they have generated greater engagement from their audience, from fights and arguments between sisters, failed weddings, deception, health problems, parades, awards, magazine covers, among others, The Kardashians have known how to capitalize on their surname and break boundaries. We also invite you to see this list with the best 15 epic dramas on Amazon Prime Video.

Year: 2007Seasons: 10Episodes: 280 episodesDuration: 50 minutes

Ver Keeping Up With the Kardashians en Amazon Prime

Revenge of the EX VIPs

If you like reality shows about parties, temptations, relationships and love or lack of love, Revenge of exes is for you. In this reality show you will be able to see 10 influencers from Latin America and Spain on vacation in Colombia, but what they don’t know is that at any moment their EX’S will ruin all their plans.

Year: 2021Seasons: 2Episodes: 24 episodesDuration: 50 min

Watch Revenge of the EX VIPs on Amazon Prime Video

Exatlon all star

In this count of the 6 best reality shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video it is Exatlon all star which is a high-performance sports competition in which there will be great athletes who must compete until the end to find a single winner. Games that test strength, intelligence, and audacity to obtain the prize of one million pesos.

Year: 2021Seasons: 5 and 6Episodes: 123Duration: 2h 31 min

Watch Exatlon all star on Amazon Prime Video

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

This reality show is from the richest women in america who own property and live in Beverly Hills. You will be able to appreciate the luxury, the travel, the discussions, the clothes, the controversies that revolve around these seven women. An interesting reality show for people who love money.

Year: 2011Seasons: 12Episodes: 268Duration: 44 min

Ver The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills en Amazon Prime Video

Marriage at first sight

If you like reality shows about weddings and love at first sight, you’ll like this one. Marriage at first sight is a reality show that shows couples getting married as soon as they see each other for the first time. These seasons are in Chicago, the beautiful city of winds, where three experts have the task of finding couples who are compatible and who will only see each other on their wedding day.

Year: 2017Seasons: 5 and 6Episodes: 39Duration: 50 min

Watch Married at First Sight on Amazon Prime Video

Clarkson’s Farm

If what you like is nature, farms and plantations, this is the reality show you have to watch, Clarkson’s Farm follows the life of Britain’s funniest farmer, Jeremy and his farming partners will face bad weather, animals that don’t obey, a pandemic and crops that don’t bloom.

Year: 2021Seasons: 2Episodes: 16Duration: 55 min

Watch Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime Video

