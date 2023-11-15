The Thousand Sunny is not the only ship that has caught the attention of One Piece fans.

Pirate ships give an authentic touch to the One Piece franchise

In One Piece, pirates use all kinds of devices and vehicles for traveling, from submarines to hot air balloons. But without a doubt, boats are the resource most important for any pirate or a member of the navy, beyond being a simple means of transportation and their weapon, they practically become their homes.

There are One Piece locations based on the real world and there are also many mysteries in One Piece that make the travels of the protagonists with their boats are even more interesting. Without a doubt is something every fan should know and in the following list we show you which are the best ships that have existed in this anime.

These are the most impressive ships in all of One Piece

Obviously, at the time of choose a boat All its characteristics must be taken into account both in travel and in combat. Furthermore, you have to know how crucial they are to the crew of the pirate gangs. Considering this, here we leave you some of the most relevant ships in the entire series.

Thousand Sunny

The Thousand Sunny is the second ship of Luffy’s entire crew in One Piece. She was built by Franky with the help of Iceburg and the Galley-La carpenters. She is a ship that combines the most advanced technology with the classic style of pirate ships. She has a lion figure on the bow, which she has the ability to fire a cannon Gaon Cannon, while its lion tail at the stern is used as a rudder or propeller.

El Thousand Sunny It also has several rooms and secret compartments used by the main characters of One Piece, such as the Soldier Dock System or the Coup de Burst. In conclusion, it is one of the best boats for versatility and resistance.

Our Castle

This is the Fire Tank Pirates ship and is inspired by the Italian mafia for its elegant and sophisticated appearance. His design It has two front cannons and a high resistance external composition. In addition, it can transform into a tank with wheels and cannons, while the turret positioned at the stern acts as a base of operations and shelter for crew members.

The Nostra Castello is one of the most impressive because it has the ability to submerge underwater and sail like a submarinewhich gives it a tactical and strategic advantage.

Oro Jackson

Gold Jackson was the Roger’s Pirates ship. It was built by legendary Water 7 carpenter Tom, Using Adam’s Treasure Tree, which is considered the most precious and durable material for making boats. Unlike the others, it stands out because it has two sirens that hold the cannon in the front and because of its flag with the famous message “I am Gol D. Roger”.

The Oro Jackson was the only ship that managed to reach the end of the Grand Line, to the site where the One Piece is located. Of course, she is a boat that embodies the dreamfreedom and the legend of the Roger Pirates, the largest crew and famous in history.

Thriller Bark

As for the Thriller Bark, it was the ship of the pirates led by Gecko Moria. It is very popular for its gigantic size, so much so that it is considered the largest in the world. It used to be an island of West Blue and took a circular shape as if it were a wall, while in the center is the floating island surrounded by water.

Something that characterizes the Thriller Bark is that it is full of zombies, ghosts and other terrifying creatures created by Moria with his devil fruit Kage Kage no Mi. This is a ship that reflects the horror, darkness and madness of the Thriller Bark Pirates, who seek to create an invincible army with stolen shadows.

Maxim

Maxim is another of the best One Piece ships, especially since he has the ability to fly. It was built by the inhabitants of Skypiea under Enel’s orders, using pure gold as the main material. It has a shape similar to that of an airship, with side propellers, one at the back and several at the front. Additionally, it is equipped with several electric cannons that can fire devastating rays.

The Maxim feeds mainly on the electricity that Enel generates with his devil fruit Goro Goro no Mi, which allows him fly at high speed and height. On the other hand, it was the first ship that managed to reach the Moon, the place of origin of the inhabitants of the sky.

Polar Tang

It is an underwater ship with white whale shape which can navigate both by sea and by air. Belongs to the Heart Pirates, Its upper part is golden in color and the bottom is white. The Polar Tang also has an operating room where Law can use his devil fruit Ope Ope no Mi to heal or modify your allies or enemies.

