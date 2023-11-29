Do you want to know which are the best Netflix releases in December 2023? So, this information interests you very much.

Let’s review the 6 best Netflix releases in December 2023. Some premieres on the streaming platform that you cannot miss. Under any concept. We reach the last month of the year. It has been a year full of great premieres in the American company. But, without a doubt, the launch of the live action version of One Piece took the cake. The same thing happened with the recent success of Blue Eyed Samurai. But there are still a few premieres that are worth highlighting. We’ll do that next!

Take note of the best Netflix releases December 2023 so you don’t miss any of them.

The Peace of Marseille (December 6)

Directed by Olivier Marchal and Ivan Fegyveres and starring Tewfik Jallab, Jeanne Goursaud and Nicolas Duvauchelle, among many others, The peace of Marseille is a French miniseries that is among the best Netflix releases in December 2023. A miniseries to keep in mind. This is its synopsis: “A group of police officers with particular methods follow the trail of a dangerous criminal to prevent Marseille from being plunged into a bloodbath.” It premieres on the streaming platform on December 6.

1670 (December 13)

Directed by Maciej Buchwald and Kordian Kądziela, written by Jakub Ruzyllo and starring Bartlomiej Topa and Katarzyna Herman, among many others, 1670 It is one of the best Netflix releases in December 2023. A Polish television series that will delight history lovers. But also to comedy lovers! Its official synopsis is as follows: “A nobleman faces family feuds and disagreements with peasants while he fights to be the most famous person in Poland.” It premieres on the streaming platform on December 13.

Yu Yu Hakusho (December 14) is one of the best Netflix premieres in December 2023

Dirigida por Sho Tsukikawa a partir del manga de Yoshihiro Togashi y protagonizada por Takumi Kitamura, Jun Shison, Kanata Hongo y Shuhei Uesugi, Yu Yu Hakusho It is one of the best Netflix releases in December 2023. Certainly, one of the most anticipated. Ultimately, Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the classic anime most beloved by fans. It tells the story of a young and rebellious teenager who must learn to use his new powers to protect his loved ones. It premieres on the streaming platform on December 14.

The Monster of Old Seoul (December 22)

Directed by Jung Dong-yoon, written by Kang Eun-Kyung and starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, among many others, The Monster of Old Seoul is a South Korean television series to watch out for. One of the best Netflix releases December 2023. Its synopsis is as follows: “In the spring of 1945, a gloomy and sinister time, a man and a woman fight to survive while facing monsters born of human greed.” It premieres on the streaming platform on December 22. And it will surely delight all lovers of Korean series.

The Pokémon Janitor (December 28)

Directed by Iku Ogawa and written by Harumi Doki based on the video games by The Pokémon Company and Game Freak Inc., The Pokémon Janitor is a stop motion animation series that will delight fans of the franchise. One of the best Netflix December 2023 releases that will attract a lot of attention to all followers of the video game saga. But also stop motion animation. However, what can we expect? The Pokémon Janitor tells the story of a janitor named Haru, who works alongside Psyduck at the Pokémon Resort, a quiet place where Pokémon can rest and have fun. It premieres on the streaming platform on December 28.

La Casa de Papel: Berlin (December 29) is among the best Netflix premieres in December 2023

Created by Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato and starring Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Tristan Ulloa and Begoña Vargas, among many others, Money Heist: Berlin It is one of the best Netflix premieres in December 2023. But, in addition to that, it is also one of the most anticipated series of the year. After all, we are looking at a spin-off of La Casa de Papel starring Berlin. And everyone agrees that Berlin was the best character in the original series. So get busy!