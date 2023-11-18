Do you know the best Christmas movies in history? Now that the appointed date is approaching… It’s time to discover them!

It’s time to review the 6 best Christmas movies in the history of cinema. The Christmas spirit has been captured over the years in the warm glow of the movie screen. In this season of festivity and reflection, cinema has given us a special gift. Films that have managed to capture the essence of Christmas, filling our hearts with joy and nostalgia. But which are the best of all time? What are classics to watch year after year? Let’s find out.

1) How beautiful it is to live! (1940)

Directed by Frank Capra, this timeless masterpiece is a tribute to hope and generosity. The story of George Bailey, played by James Stewart, who discovers the true meaning of life with the help of an angel, has resonated with generations. The story of Living is beautiful! is a symphony of deep emotions and life lessons, weaving a moving tale that reminds us of the importance of love and community in the Christmas season. One of the best Christmas movies that the history of cinema has given us. And a classic that is worth remembering in bad times.

2) One also lives with illusion (1947)

This film directed by George Seaton is a hymn to faith and innocence. The story of Kris Kringle, played by Edmund Gwenn, who awakens the belief in Santa Claus in a skeptical girl and in an entire town, immerses us in the charm of Christmas. The story of Of illusion also lives is an ode to the faith, kindness and magic that permeates the winter holiday season. Of course, we are looking at one of the best Christmas movies of all time.

3) Guess Who’s Coming Tonight (1967) is one of the best Christmas movies ever

This comedy-drama directed by Stanley Kramer challenges racial barriers and celebrates family togetherness at Christmas. The film follows the story of an interracial couple, played by Sidney Poitier and Katharine Houghton, dealing with family tensions during the holidays. The story of Guess who’s coming tonight It is a reflection of unity, love and the importance of understanding in times of celebration. But it is one of the best Christmas movies you can watch today.

4) Polar Express (2004)

Based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg, this animated film directed by Robert Zemeckis is a magical adventure on Christmas Eve. The story of a boy who embarks on a journey on a magical train to the North Pole to rediscover his faith in Christmas captivates young and old alike. This narrative of Polar Express It results in an emotional journey that immerses us in the wonder and awe of the Christmas season. One of the best Christmas movies to watch during the season.

5) Love Actually (2003)

Universal Pictures

Directed by Richard Curtis, this romantic comedy is a mosaic of intertwined stories exploring love and human connection during Christmas. With a stellar cast, the film immerses us in a mix of emotions, from joy to melancholy, showing how love is present in all its forms during the holidays. The story of Love Actually is a poem about the complexity of love and the warmth of the holiday season. One of the best Christmas movies of yesterday and today.

6) The Grinch (2000) is one of the best Christmas movies of all time because of its contrast

Universal Pictures

This film, directed by Ron Howard and based on the classic book by Dr. Seuss, follows the story of the Grinch (Jim Carrey), a green creature who hates Christmas and plans to steal it from the inhabitants of Whoville. However, his encounter with Cindy Lou Who and the warmth of the season lead to a change of heart. The film highlights the importance of the Christmas spirit, generosity and the power of friendship. The story of El Grinch is a journey from Christmas disdain to heartwarming redemption, reminding us of the essence of the season: love, joy, and sharing with others. One of the best Christmas movies you can watch during the holidays.