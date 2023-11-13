Do you like a good thriller and dark stories with murderers? Well then you have to see these animes, because you are going to love them.

Let’s talk about the 6 best anime for thriller lovers. This genre, known for its ability to keep viewers in suspense, finds fertile ground to flourish in anime. On the other hand, Japanese animations have proven time and time again their ability to weave intriguing narratives and captivating characters. Now that David Fincher’s The Assassin is triumphing on Netflix, he has to keep his eye on the Japanese animated series that could eat at the same table as this filmmaker.

1) Monster

Monster, a masterpiece of the thriller genre and one of the great animes of all time, unfolds like an intricate tapestry where morality falters in a game of light and shadow. Following the story of Dr. Kenzo Tenma, a brilliant surgeon, the plot is unleashed when a moral choice throws him into the abyss of criminal intrigue. The narrative unfolds with subtle elegance, weaving a tapestry of moral complexity as Tenma confronts the consequences of his decisions. His story is a dance between light and darkness. A dance where the line between hero and villain fades. For this reason, it leaves viewers captivated by moral ambiguity.

2) Death Note

Death Note emerges as a tour de force of psychological suspense. The premise, centered around a deadly notebook that grants the power to decide who lives and who dies, sets off a cascade of unpredictable events. The intrigue is found in every written page and in every unexpected turn. Death Note’s story is razor sharp, cutting through the moral complexity of the main characters and exploring the philosophical implications of playing god. Of course, one of the best thriller anime that we can find in the entire history of the Japanese animated industry.

3) Paranoia Agent, one of the most interesting thriller anime

Paranoia Agent challenges the boundaries of reality and perception in a surreal ballet of mystery and chaos. The plot of one of the best thriller animes follows the havoc caused by an enigmatic assailant with a golden bat. But, as it develops, the line between what is real and what is imaginary blurs. We are facing a surreal canvas, where narrative and psychology are intertwined in an enigmatic shaker that defies conventional expectations.

4) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass presents a society where technology scrutinizes the human mind in search of possible criminals. The psychological thriller, one of the best anime of recent years, unfolds as the protagonists fight against a system that seeks to prevent crime before it happens. This anime is a fascinating journey through morality, free will, and technology. Explore all the dark corners of a seemingly utopian society.

5) Serial Experiments Lain

Serial Experiments Lain ventures into the surreal and the existential, taking viewers on a journey where the line between reality and virtuality blurs. The protagonist of one of the most surprising thriller animes, called Lain, immerses herself in a digital world that defies the laws of reality. The story of Serial Experiments Lain is a poetic exploration of identity in the digital age. To do so, she weaves a narrative that defies conventional logic and delves into the depths of the human psyche.

6) Steins;Gate is one of the most incredible thriller animes

Steins;Gate It merges elements of thriller and science fiction in a story where the manipulation of time triggers a series of unpredictable events. One of the most incredible animes you will be able to find if you give it a chance. The plot becomes entangled in time complexity and leads the characters to face the consequences of their choices. This story is an odyssey through temporal paradoxes, where every word and action resonates in the very fabric of time.