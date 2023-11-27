Live different emotions with any of the 6 best action series on Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys: an action series from Amazon Prime Video with everything you need to get you hooked.

Action series are always a pleasure to watch, because their protagonists are heroes or antiheroes who almost always have the same objective, to save the world or, failing that, to destroy it. Thanks to this, they always have what it takes to entertain you from start to finish. For this reason, today we will tell you what they are the 6 best action series on Amazon Prime Video 2023.

Action series are a film genre in which images with special effects stand out. Its most frequent elements are: martial arts, confrontations, shooting, speed, weapons, explosions, aggression, among others. In addition, they have a linear plot in which there is always a hero or antihero, a villain, a woman in distress, and they end with victory. Undoubtedly, They have the ability to make you experience intense emotions in front of the screen.

The 6 best action series on Amazon Prime Video 2023

Amazon is one of the best online platforms to watch series, but in its repertoire the action ones are some of the most entertaining you can see right now. Do you want to do an epic and unforgettable marathon? Well then play any of the 6 best action series on Amazon Prime Video in 2023make yourself comfortable and have a great time.

The boys

In the count of the 6 best series on Amazon Prime Video 2023, there is the Boys: a true success of the online platform. If you like heroes or rather antiheroesthis is going to be your favorite series for a long time.

Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, The Boys is an adaptation of the work by Garth Ennis whose plot focuses on showing how Some superheroes don’t use their power for good and do the opposite by being sick of fame and thus getting their way. It all begins when they reveal the truth about “the seven” and a national corporation called Vought that manages superheroes and hides their dirty secrets.

A battle between ordinary people and superheroes breaks out. Hughie Campbell is a salesman at a technology store and lives very peacefully with her partner, until one day a superhero of the seven kills her. Hughie will begin to take revenge.

Year: 2019Seasons: 3Episodes: 8 episodesApproximate duration: 60 minutes

The terminal list or the final list

If you want to watch an action and suspense series that always keeps your concentration focused on the screen and not on your phone, then this is the series for you. The terminal list It stars the famous actor Christ Pratt. Based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, which tells the story of SEAL Agent James Reece returning home to his family after his companions were ambushed on a secret mission, but he will soon discover that everything has been a conspiracy and that his entire world will be in danger, even those around him.

Year: 2022Seasons: 1Episodes: 8 episodesApproximate duration: 67 minutes

Watch The Terminal List on Amazon Prime Video

Reacher

Another of the 6 best series on Amazon Prime Video 2023 is Reacher. We are talking about a series full of crime, suspense and action that will not let you leave the house until you finish it. Starring Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Maria Sten.

This action series tells the story of Jack Reacher a veteran of the United States Army, who lives his first adventure when he moves to Georgina. Reacher is blamed for murdering a musician and will try to discover what happened to his death and prove that he is innocent, which was never in the negotiation.

Year: 2022Seasons: 1Episodes: 8 episodesDuration: 60 minutes

Watch Reacher on Amazon Prime Video

Invincible

Lately, Amazon Prime Video has not messed around when it comes to offering you the best action series and here in this count you have surely been able to see it. If you like animated series with a lot of action, then Invincible It’s perfect for you. This series contains adventure, fantasy and animation, a combination that always leads to success.

Invincible tells the story of Mark Grayson, a boy who goes to high school, but his father is the most powerful superhero in the world. At 17 years old, Mark begins to manifest his superpowers.Therefore, he will have to learn to handle them with the help of his father and a super team. Without a doubt, it is one of the best animated series that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Year: 2022Seasons: 1Episodes: 8 episodesApproximate duration: 52 minutes

Watch Invincible on Amazon Prime Video

Jack Ryan

One of the best series that you can watch on the platform and which recently premiered its fourth and final season. In this collection of The 6 best action series on Amazon Prime Video 2023 is Jack Ryanstarring John Krasinski.

This series tells the story of the life of the famous spy Jack Ryan, son of a police officer and military veteran. Ryan entered the United States Navy at an early age where he earned the rank of second lieutenant.However, due to a helicopter accident he injured his back and his career was affected. After Ryan recovers, he begins to work as an investor until the CIA contacts him to offer him a position as an external agent for the agency.

Year: 2018Seasons:4Episodes: 32 episodesDuration: 67 minutes

The shield

A classic of action series that could not be missing from the list of the 6 best series on Amazon Prime Video 2023 is The shield, starring CCH Pounder, Michael Chiklis, Catherine Dent. This successful American series tells the story of an experimental division of the los angeles police department. The police station will be located in an old church called “The Barn” in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods with a high crime rate. This brigade will be in charge of putting the entire place in order with either legal or illegal operations and will be made up of Vic Mackey, Detective Holland Wagenbutch, Detective Claudette Wyms or Lieutenant Jon Kavanaugh, among others.

Year: 2002Seasons: 7Episodes: 15 episodesDuration: 50 min

