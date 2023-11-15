Are there animes similar to The Hunger Games? Now that the prequel to the Jennifer Lawrence franchise is coming to the cinema, it’s time to find out.

Let’s review the 6 anime most similar to The Hunger Games. The dystopian trilogy, written by Suzanne Collins, captivated readers and moviegoers alike with its mix of political intrigue, intense action and exploration of the human condition under extreme circumstances. Within the gigantic universe of anime, a genre that has enthusiastically embraced the dystopian narrative, we can find stories that share thematic similarities with Collins’ work. Taking into account that we are very close to seeing the prequel titled Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in the cinema… We arrived on time!

1) Btooom!

In the heart of Btooom! The premise of a deadly game on a desert island beats. Ryouta Sakamoto, the protagonist, finds himself trapped in a game that replicates a video game of which he is an avid player. The story of Btooom! unfolds with a mix of frenetic action and psychological exploration as participants battle not only the challenges of the environment, but also each other. The work explores human nature when faced with the fight for survival, echoing the moral complexities that characterize The Hunger Games.

2) Deadman Wonderland

Deadman Wonderland presents a world where a high-tech prison organizes bloody games to entertain the public. Ganta Igarashi, the protagonist, is involved in a conspiracy that threatens his life. The story of this work reflects the dark nature of society and the brutality in the pursuit of power. Just like in The Hunger Games, the characters in Deadman Wonderland are forced to face ethical dilemmas as they fight for survival in a ruthless environment.

3) Mirai Nikki looks like The Hunger Games

In Mirai Nikki, participants are provided with diaries that predict the future. However, this gift becomes a curse when they are drawn into a survival game orchestrated by a deity. However, the story of this work highlights the complexity of relationships and morality under extreme circumstances. The emotional intensity and exploration of ethical boundaries resonate with the narrative of The Hunger Games.

4) No Game No Life

Although it deviates from the darker tone of The Hunger Games, No Game No Life shares thematic similarities in its exploration of gameplay and strategic challenges. Brothers Sora and Shiro are transported to a world where all disputes are resolved through games. But the story of this work stands out for its ingenuity and strategic complexity, creating an environment where intelligence and cunning are crucial to survival, similar to the plot of Suzanne Collins.

5) Danganronpa: The Animation

Adapted from a popular video game, Danganronpa: The Animation follows a group of students trapped in a school and forced to participate in a deadly game. But the story of this work is enriched with elements of mystery and suspense, exploring the paranoia and distrust between the characters. Danganronpa’s narrative shares the element of forcing individuals to confront each other in a lethal environment, something that resonates with the central concept of The Hunger Games.

6) Attack on Titan has similarities to The Hunger Games

Although Attack on Titan unfolds in a different context, it shares the idea of ​​humanity struggling to survive in a hostile world. The story of this work is monumental, weaving an epic plot of struggles, mysteries and ethical questions. Just like in The Hunger Games, the characters in Attack on Titan face moral dilemmas and unimaginable challenges as they seek survival in an environment where Titans lurk. But, of course, this anime is outrageous.