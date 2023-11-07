The Curse returns to Diablo 4 in the middle of the Season of Blood with the Evil Rings, five powerful items that you can now try to obtain to increase your power.

He patch 1.2.2 Diablo 4 arrives to offer us a new batch of corrections, improvements and adjustments. In addition, new content has also been added, a series of objects that replicate some of the successes of last season.

So if you are looking to increase your power in Diablo 4 We suggest you take a good look at everything about the Evil Rings of this season 2 of the game which are now available in Sanctuary.

The 5 new Diablo 4 items you should equip after update 1.2.2: how to get the Evil Rings and what they do

Los Evil Rings are five new special items that have been introduced in season 2 thanks to patch 1.2.2. These bring back the evil powers of the Season of the Evil Ones passed and are now available in all types of worlds.

To claim these rings (one for each class in the game) you must defeat the main boss of season 1, Varshan’s Echo. If you want to access this demanding combat in the Season of Blood, you must obtain three parts beforehand.

The gurgling head, blackened femur, and shaking hand must be used to summon this boss. These parts are obtained from the Whispering Tree, claiming rewards. Below we leave you with each of the rings:

Ring of Red Fury (Barbarian’s Unique Ring)

After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Tectonic Strike, or Deathblow critically hits for 10-30% (multiplied damage) (x) additional critical hit damage .

Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Ring (Sorcerer’s Single Ring)

For each type of elemental damage you deal, you gain 10-15% (x) more damage over 4 seconds. Dealing elemental damage resets all bonuses.

Airidah’s Inexorable Will (Druid’s Unique Ring)

When you cast an ultimate and also 5 seconds later, you pull in distant enemies, dealing 0.5-1.0 physical damage. This damage increases by 1% (x) for every 1 Willpower you have.

Restless Ring of Illusionism (Single Ring of the Rogue)

By casting a subterfuge ability, you leave a decoy trap that continually provokes and lures enemies. The decoy trap explodes after 3, dealing 2.0-3.0 shadow damage. May occur every 12 s.

Sacrilegious Soul Ring (Necromancer’s Unique Ring)

You automatically activate the following equipped abilities on corpses around you: Resurrect Skeleton, every 1-2 seconds. – Corpse explosion, every 1-2 s. – Cadaveric tendrils, every 8-16 s.

