In One Piece there are many treasures that have become popular due to their abundance.

The One Piece is the most desired treasure by all pirates

Throughout the journey through vast ocean known as Grand LineLuffy and his companions face all kinds of enemies, from other pirate gangs to powerful villains who want to dominate the world. However, One Piece is not the only treasure that exists in this universe full of abundance and mystery. There are other objects of great value that They have been searched for centuries and that could change the destiny of whoever owns them.

Many One Piece pirate gangs dedicate their lives to searching for some of these coveted treasures, because this is something that would give them recognition and power in the seas. However, they are rewards overshadowed by One Piece and many times they go unnoticed, so below we present you which are the most valuable treasures in all of anime.

While the story of the main characters of One Piece revolves around the search for the legendary treasure of the Pirate King, throughout their more than 1000 chapters, we have seen that there are other treasures that are also highly coveted. Next, we leave you some of the most important of this entire universe.

Shusui, the legendary sword

Shusui es one of the 21 swords Ō Wazamono grade, meaning it is one of the best swords in the world. It was forged by el legendario herrero Shimotsuki Kozaburo more than 50 years ago and belonged to the famous samurai Ryuma, who used it to defeat a dragon that threatened the country of Wano.

After Ryuma’s death, his body and sword were stolen by the pirate Gecko Moria, who used his shadow to create a zombie with his appearance. The zombie was later defeated by Roronoa Zoro, who He claimed the sword as his own. Shusui is a very heavy and powerful sword, capable of cutting steel and generating shock waves. Also has a historical and cultural value for the people of Wano, who consider it a national treasure and a symbol of their pride.

Shandora’s Treasures

Shandora was an ancient city that existed 1100 years ago on the sky island Skypiea. It was known as the Golden City, since it was made entirely of pure gold and was represented by a large bell in the center. However, was destroyed by war between the inhabitants of the sky and the invaders of the blue sea, led by the God Enel.

The remains of the city were buried under the clouds and They were forgotten for many centuries. Among its ruins were several treasures of great value, such as the Poneglyph that contained information about the lost history of the planet and, el arma ancestral Pluton, capable of destroying entire islands. Many One Piece villains and characters like Nico Robin have searched for him, but have not found him.

Treasure of Mary Geoise

Mary Geoise is the name of the area where the World Government headquarters and the home of the World Nobles, the direct descendants of the ancient kings who founded the current world 800 years ago. He is a place full of luxury where the inhabitants live like Gods and have access to all kinds of wealth and pleasures.

Among his possessions is a very mysterious treasure which only the five elders who run the World Government, better known as the Gorosei group, as well as the Celestial King Imu-sama. It is not known what this treasure is or where it is kept, but it has been suggested that it has something to do with D.’s will. However, some believe that It is the ancestral weapon Uranuscapable of controlling the weather and beasts.

Captain John’s Treasure

Captain John was a famous pirate who lived more than 300 years ago and was part of the crew of the legendary Rocks D. Xebec, the man who challenged Pirate King Gol D. Roger. People say that accumulated a great fortune during his adventures and that he hid it somewhere on the Grand Line. However, she still It is not known about his whereabouts and John died without leaving any clues, but the existence of his bracelet is known, which could contain the route to his treasure.

The great One Piece

The great One Piece is the most famous treasure and desired of all time. This is the legacy Gol D. Roger left in some unknown location on the Grand Line. Nobody knows what exactly it is One Piece or how much it is worth, but it is believed to contain the truth about the world’s lost history, the meaning of D.’s will, the whereabouts of the ancient weapons, and the secret of the legendary Old Kingdom which was destroyed by the World Government 800 years ago.

One Piece is the dream of all pirates and the ultimate goal of the Great Age of Piracy. Only those who manage to find it will be able to claim the title of “Pirate King” and be the freest man in the world.

