Together with our Motoreetto we take you to discover the five most innovative motorcycles of EICMA 2023

November 9, 2023

The motorbike is passion but it is also innovation and EICMA has always been the stage where the first fruits of the big houses are shown for the first time as well as the more “underdog” projects often endowed with a great innovative load.

We started from the brand new one Kawasaki Z Hybrid, a unique project that has caused a stir and will certainly cause much discussion. The new naked, together with the Ninja, It has absolutely interesting technical characteristics and is equipped with a special function for exciting “rocket” starts.

From hybrid motorbikes to 100% electric scooters, in the video we have quickly collected five of the most innovative motorbikes we have seen and we will tell you about them, realizing that this is a very partial vision but which allows us to tell you: What is the most innovative motorbike for you?