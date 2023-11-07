There are still two months before we close 2023, enough time for us to see more than one interesting premiere based on a good book in the cinema. Maybe you have in mind the arrival of the latest of The Hunger Games, but there are more proposals whose inspiration has been found in the pages of some good story published in paper. These are the premieres that you should have on your radar no matter what.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

We start with the most well-known and commercial one. The arrival of Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is one of the most anticipated not only of the rest of the year but of all of 2023. And the trilogy that we saw in the cinema was a real success, so this prequel to the Katniss Everdeen’s story promises to be a similar blockbuster. In it, the young Coriolanus Snow will become the mentor of Lucy Gray Baird, the girl selected as a tribute from District 12. The young woman will surprise everyone at the opening ceremony of the tenth Hunger Games, making Snow try to take advantage of her talent. It premieres on November 17.

One life – Winton’s children

He December 8 This beautiful and moving story comes to theaters based on real events and of which there is, of course, a book in which everything is told. One Life, which is the title that will have at the box office, is based on Winton’s Children, in which Fabiano Massimi tells the story of Nicholas Winton, a young stockbroker who, in the midst of Nazism, will help save more than 600 Czechoslovak children. whose tragic end seemed already written.

The braid

French film directed by Lætitia Colombani (the same writer of the book) that has a release date for November 29th. In La Tresse we travel to India to meet Smita, a woman desperate to get her daughter out of the poverty that surrounds her; to Italy, to find out about Giulia, whose life takes a 180 degree turn when the family business collapses; and to Canada, where Sarah is about to take over her own law firm but the appearance of a certain person will change everything.

Leave the world behind

Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke play Amanda and Clay, a couple who decide to take a few days off in a remote rented house on Long Island. The peace will not last long and, in the middle of the night, a couple, owners of the house, will show up at the home in a state of panic due to a sudden blackout in the city. Soon they will begin to witness strange phenomena in a story that is quite addictive. arrives at Netflix on December 8.

let no one sleep

This Spanish film is based on the book of the same name, written by Juan José Millás. Lucía loses her job as a computer programmer and becomes a taxi driver, which will change her entire life forever. And at the wheel of her car she will move throughout Madrid hoping to find her missing neighbor, the one she is in love with. She arrives at the cinema on November 17.