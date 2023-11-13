The Game Awards 2023 has just announced nominees and there are already controversies: from the definition of indie games, to Bungie’s nomination or absences like Starfield.

The nominations The Game Awards 2023 have been announced today without many surprises: the games that were most likely to be nominated for Game of the Year have been nominated, and those that were least likely, despite having fervent fans… have not been nominated.

In three weeks we will know the winners in a very close awards ceremony (although with a favorite that is increasingly clear) in addition to having all the announcements and “World Premiere“what we expect from these events.

Despite this, of the 29 categories announced today, there have been several points that have caused controversy, or at least discussion among fans, in forums and social networks. These are the five most controversial points from The Game Awards nominations…

The absentees, led by Starfield

Every award show has “losers.” And in a year as competitive as this one, with so many games (almost all AAA) fighting to enter the “magnificent six”, many games seem to have been left at the doors.

A priori, if we looked at their notes and/or the cache of their sagas, games like Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6 or Final Fantasy XVI seemed like clear candidates to be nominated this year (or any year). Even Hogwarts Legacy, a favorite of many…

But Starfield is the most striking absence: one of the most anticipated games of the year which ended up being hugely divisive (some loved it, others hated it) and has only managed one nomination for Best RPG Game (competing with Baldur’s Gate 3, it is logically impossible for it to win).

And if we enter specific categories, we wouldn’t finish… but the absence of Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porrettaboth interpreters of Alan Wake, but one physically and the other voice, didn’t they want to divide the award in two?

The lack of definition of “indie game”: Dave the Diver

One of the best “indie” games of the year is Dave the Diver, available on PC and Switch. His nomination was a foregone conclusion, although the favorite is still Sea of ​​Stars. However, technically… Dave the Diver is not an indie, that is, it is not an independent game.

The developers of Dave the Diver are Mintrocketa subsidiary of the Korean company Nexona publisher founded in 1994 that has… 7,000 employees (as of December 2021), although its games (MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter or Sudden Attack) are only popular in South Korea.

Dave the Diver has the feel of an indie game, but it’s not one at all (nor is Hi-Fi Rush, something we can all agree on, right?). Instead, Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) o Lies of P (Neowiz Studios) are independent games in the literal sense of the word.

Destiny 2 as better community support after Bungie layoffs

One of the most special awards every year is “Best Community Support”, that is, best community support from developers, common in games as a service (in Destiny 2 or Final Fantasy XIV) or with updates continuous (in the case of Cyberpunk 2077, No Man’s Sky and Baldur’s Gate 3).

The nomination for Bungie and Destiny 2 is very striking, a nomination that it has received for the fourth consecutive year… but it has occurred weeks after 100 layoffs occurred at Bungie, including several community managers, such as Liana Ruppert o Griffin Bennettwhich sadly remember on Twitter that “the quality of your work doesn’t matter, in the end you’re just a number.”

Absence of “indies” among the six nominees

Beyond the forgotten individuals or the fact that your favorites do not enter, in the list of six finalists for Game of the Year there is a clear absence: an “”indie”” game (understanding indie as a smaller game, far from the triple AAA : yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 is indie, but also a gigantic game created for years by a studio that has 450 people).

Where is Hades, It Takes Two, this year’s Stray? Game that, apart from being “indies” (essentially, because It Takes Two, for example, was from EA) were completely original.

It is striking that all the Game of the Year nominees are sequels: some more or less direct (Spider-Man 2, Tears of the Kingdom which is Breath of the Wild 2), others more or less late (Alan Wake 2 took 13 years to make and is very different from the original; Baldur’s Gate II is from the year 2000 and from another studio, Obsidian; Mario Bros. Wonder is, more or less, a sequel to Super Mario World from 1992) and the one that remains… well, it is a remake of a sequel.

A neutral gala?

This last point is not (at the moment) a matter of The Game Awardsbut it is a doubt that arises after what happened last week at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023, when Meghna Jayanth, narrative designer of Thirsty Suitors, was not allowed to make a comment about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In protest, he refused to present the award. Will something like this happen at The Game Awards? Is there a neutral policy required of the many guest presenters? Kotaku sent the question to The Game Awardsso far no response…