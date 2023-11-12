The price of graphics cards has grown considerably over the generations. Since the semiconductor crisis affected the previous generation of NVIDIA and AMD cards, the price of these components skyrocketed, to the point that it was really difficult to update our Gaming PC without feeling that we were paying an excessive extra cost.

However, the situation has changed considerably in recent years, and although it is true that the NVIDIA RTX 4000 and RX 7000 have come out at prohibitive prices in some cases, the rest of the cards have dropped considerably. And the reconditioned market, which is often unfairly forgotten, offers really interesting alternatives to save a good amount of money. Therefore, below we have made a selection of the 5 Best Deals on Refurbished Graphics Cards.

The 5 best refurbished graphics cards you can buy

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 WINDFORCE OC 12GB GDDR6 Rev 2





The queen of the mid-range of the past generation should always be present in this type of compilation. The card is capable of delivering fantastic performance at Full HD resolutions, and it achieves this thanks to 3,584 CUDA cores it offers, as well as a clock speed of up to 1,792 MHz. In addition, with the 12 GB of VRAM of GDDR6 memory that it incorporates, we will have the guarantee of a long useful life. At PcComponentes it is reconditioned in like-new condition at a price of 260.65 euros.

Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 WINDFORCE OC V2 Graphics Target – 12GB GDDR6

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB GDDR6





AMD cards have also received discounts this pre-Black Friday. In this case the RX 6700 XT is a fantastic option if we want to play in 1440p without making a large investment. This card also includes a 12GB GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit bus, which together with its base power allows you to play at the aforementioned resolution. In addition, the assembly has been made by Sapphire, one of the most recognized brands of AMD cards. At PcComponentes it costs 284.60 euros in reconditioned condition like new.

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB GDDR6

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AERO OC 8GB GDDR6 DLSS3





We can also find refurbished models at very interesting prices from the new generation of NVIDIA. The RTX 4060 Ti is a fantastic option to take advantage of the new DLSS 3, in addition to being a truly balanced card, with which you can play in both 1080p and 1440p. The assembly this time is from Gigabyte, which has chosen to go for a white and silver chassis that gives a really elegant touch to the card. At PcComponentes it is reconditioned in like-new condition for 420.70 euros.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AERO OC 8GB GDDR6 DLSS3

Gigabyte GeForce RTX­­ 4070 GAMING OC 12 GB GDDR6X DLSS3





If we are looking for a graphics card that considerably improves the performance of our Gaming PC, and that even allows us to enjoy games in 4K, the RTX 4070 is a very interesting option. Despite sharing practically the same specifications as the previous generation, the Ada Lovelace architecture and the presence of DLSS 3 They make it a great card. On top of that, we have a really careful Gigabyte assembly, even incorporating LED lighting in the fans. At PcComponentes it is reconditioned in like-new condition for 589.30 euros.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX­­ 4070 GAMING OC 12 GB GDDR6X DLSS3

Sapphire Nitro+ VAPOR-X AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC 24GB GDDR6





The last of the options that we propose belongs to the new generation of AMD. Specifically, it is the highest-end model that the company has launched this generation, with a card that aims to compete with the RTX 4080, with a total of 6,144 stream processors, a clock speed of up to 2,680 MHz and a total of 24 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. In addition, it is again a Sapphire assembly, which has a spectacular finish and promises to offer great thermal performance. At PcComponentes it is reconditioned in like-new condition for 1082.40 euros.

Sapphire Nitro+ VAPOR-X AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC 24GB GDDR6

