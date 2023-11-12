If you want to discover how to start reading the Marvel Universe without dying trying, you have to read this.

Marvel is well known to everyone for being one of the largest comic book publishers in the world, known for creating some of the most iconic superheroes. Although it was initially founded under the name Timely Publications, a few years later it would become the very popular Marvel Comics. In fact, the Marvel Universe goes far beyond comics, having movies, television series, video games and merchandising. The success of the UCM It led to a massive influx of new fans that made the growth and influence of comics palpable.

Read the Marvel Universe without dying trying

With more than 80 years of uninterrupted publications at Marvel, it can be a little confusing for new readers to enter such a huge universe. If the number of reboots and stories spanning all this time are a headache For older readers, new ones don’t even consider entering. For all of them we want to make five recommendations that are to the point and that represent a perfect gateway to discover the deepest depths of Marvel. There they go:

Civil War

This is one of the most important events seen in modern Marvel history. Besides that it is the original comic from which it is based the movie Captain America: Civil War, the story written by Mark Millar and with art by Steve McNiven laid the foundation for the new Marvel titles. It was a key event pitting all the superheroes against each other.

The conflict was triggered by the passage of the Superhuman Registration Act. From that moment on, the heroes are divided into two factions: one led by Iron Man, in favor of regulation, and another by Captain America, against. The narrative explores ethical dilemmas, personal sacrifices, and the devastating consequences of the conflict. Marvel showed in an ingenious way the concept of responsibility in a world full of powers in which anything was possible. It’s the perfect comic if you want to get to know the Avengers more closely.

Dynasty of M

If, on the other hand, you find the X-Men much more attractive, there is also the perfect comic for you. Dynasty of M marked a new chapter for mutants in which the Scarlet Witch altered reality when she uttered the iconic phrase “No more mutants”, reducing the world’s mutant population practically instantly. The story closely follows all the heroes who had to learn to live together in this new reality.

The well-known villain Magneto He is in charge of leading the mutant dynasty, but the plot is complicated by conspiracies and internal struggles for power. The Dynasty of M comic series is known for its significant impact on the Marvel Universe in the mutant collections.

Marvels

In this case we abandon the action to enter a much more introspective and personal story. Marvels is a masterpiece written by Kurt Busiek and drawn by Alex Ross. The comic closely follows the evolution of the Marvel Universe since the perspective of an unknown photographer. Told through the eyes of Phil Sheldon, it captures the wonder and fear of the existence of superheroes. From the Human Torch to the X-Men, the story spans several decades, exploring the complex relationship that arises between the figure of superheroes and society.

One of the great attractions of the work are the realistic illustrations by Alex Ross. Marvels is a visual delight that would thrill even someone who didn’t know who Captain America is.

The vision

Although superhero stories are normally associated with action adventures, there are some works that could be classified as any. story of intrigue or suspense. The vision It is one of those cases. Under the seal of quality of Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez, this comic continues the life of android Vision as he tries to lead a family life, away from the risks involved in being a superhero. Vision creates his own synthetic family and moves to the outskirts of Washington, DC, in search of normality.

As the numbers go by, the series explores dark and philosophical themes, questioning the nature of humanity in a world full of heroes. The unique narrative and emotional complexities make The Vision one of Marvel’s best recommendations to see what exists far beyond the action and adrenaline.

Planet Hulk

Without a doubt, this is one of the best modern stories of the characterwith a Hulk expelled from Earth by the very people he considered friends. Planet Hulk is an epic Marvel arc in which Bruce Banner is exiled to the distant planet Sakaar. The story follows the Hulk as he becomes a gladiator in a brutal and savage world. As he leads a revolt against the oppressive Red King, Hulk becomes a legendary leader.

The plot offers unbridled action, exploring themes such as redemption and power. Planet Hulk has left an indelible mark on the Hulk legacy and stands out the emotional complexity of the character in an alien environment that does not forgive any mistakes.

