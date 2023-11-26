The Walking Dead series has some differences from the original story.

The Walking Dead is a comic created by Robert Kirkman, whose story was set in a post-apocalyptic zombie world, where a diverse group of survivors fought not only against the undead, but also against the tensions and conflicts generated by those who were still alive. Throughout its pages, the story explores themes such as survival, morality and adaptation in a devastated world. The plot follows Rick Grimes and their peers as they face constant challenges and discover that, sometimes, the real monsters are human beings themselves.

The television series raised the popularity of the original story at the highest level, with the same world and the zombies that were known as the walkers. The first episode aired in 2010. Since then, the series has gained popularity for its intense narrative, complex characters, and exploration of ethical dilemmas in a world that is doomed to disappear. Through more than eleven seasons, the protagonists face not only the zombie threat, but also to other survivors. The series has evolved, introducing new characters, challenges and exciting twists as people fight to keep what little remains of his humanity in a ruthless environment.

These are the 5 best differences:

Lucille’s scene

Yes, I cried too when Negan killed Glen in the first episode of season 7 from The Walking Dead. However, it couldn’t affect me as much as it did those who were just following the series because I already had an inkling of what was going to happen. However, the scene in which Negan used her bat, named Lucille, to mercilessly take Glenn’s life was a little different from the comic. The level of violence is very high in both the series and the comic, but in the comic Negan and Lucille kill a single character, Glenn. Abraham dies too but not in this way.

The love story

Rick and Michonne have a beautiful romantic relationship in the series, which continues to this day. More present than ever now that we can enjoy The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live next February. However, Rick Grimen’s heart belongs to someone else. After Lori’s death, Andrea, who is still alive in the comics and is, in fact, an expert sniper, steals Rick’s heart and moves in with him. Although they often disagree with Rick’s leadership, they maintain a romantic relationship.

Judith’s fate

Judith She has become a very important character for the development of The Walking Dead, with several characters revolving around her. After Rick’s disappearance, Daryl behaved like a real father who knew how to protect her and live up to it. Negan also hooked up with her on several occasions. The writers of the series decided to save little Judith, but the comic had no compassion for her… The baby died shortly after his birth, at the same time as his mother, while the Governor attacked the prison.

Rick Grimes’ hand

The Governor cut off Rick’s hand in the comics. From the very beginning of the original story, Rick Grimes he had to learn to survive without a hand, which changed the dynamic of the character. Fans have been wondering when this incident would occur in the series and, for now, Rick still maintains all the parts of his body where his hand corresponds. In the season 7 premiere, Negan almost forces Rick to cut off his son’s arm, Carl, and begs him to be his own arm. That could have been a perfect moment.

Daryl’s existence

Daryl It’s one of the undisputed protagonists of The Walking Dead series, for many the most beloved character. However, this was an unprecedented creation for the series because there is no trace of Daryl in the character. In the first chapters of the series, a defiant Daryl was shown who did not accept any orders. As the seasons went by, Daryl evolved a lot as a character, becoming a key piece of the group and being Rick’s right-hand man. Known for always carrying his iconic crossbow, Daryl has been able to take the initiative in many situations. A great decision on the part of the scriptwriters since Daryl never appeared in the original story.

