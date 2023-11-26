Hiking is more fashionable than ever. It is a practice thanks to which you can exercise and fully enjoy nature. However, if you want to live a full experience, it is advisable to forget about cumbersome traditional maps and opt for technology, which is very useful when planning a getaway.

Here we leave you the 5 best apps to go hiking this falland thanks to which you will not get lost or suffer some of the typical “hiker’s woes.”

AllTrails, one of the best apps for going hiking

AllTrails is, without a doubt, one of the best apps for going hiking, even though the alternatives are many and varied. It should be noted, above all, its generous database with hiking routes from all over the world. All life insurance if you are a traveler.

Also striking is its easy-to-use interface, thanks to which it is easy to prepare in advance for any type of field trip. In addition, its real-time tracking function allows you to share your progress with friends and family, and the offline map download option is useful in areas where there is no coverage or Internet connection. It is available for Android and iOS.

Gaia GPS

Gaia GPS is also one of the best hiking apps that you can find for both Android and iOS. This application stands out for its high-quality maps and advanced navigation functions. It offers topographic maps, layers of detailed terrain information, and gives you the ability to create your own custom routes.

It also integrates activity tracking and data recording functions in case you want a detailed analysis of your excursions.

PeakVisor

There are few greater pleasures for a hiker than being captivated by the magic of the mountains on the horizon. PeakVisor gives you the opportunity to identify them instantly through augmented reality. You just have to point your phone Android o iOS towards a mountain and the application will provide you with detailed information about it.

Thanks to its extensive database, it is perfect for those looking to discover and learn about the summits that are on their way.

Chest of drawers

Before planning any hiking route, it is important to know your physical capacity. In that sense, the Komoot app stands out for its ability to Plan personalized routes taking into account your activity preferences and fitness level.

In addition, it has detailed maps, terrain information and points of interest, providing an intuitive route planning experience. Real-time voice navigation guides users step by step, and the ability to save offline routes ensures guidance even in areas without signal. It is also available for Android and iOS.

MapMyHike

Other of the best apps for going hiking, thanks to how complete it is in every way. The app uses your device’s GPS to record the distance, speed, and elevation of your hikes.

You can download it for Android, and It has an active community where you can share your achievements, get inspiration and discover new routes recommended by other hikers.

As you can see, there are many and very diverse apps for going hiking. As much as sometimes what you want most is to live an adventure and learn to disconnect from everything, being prepared never hurts.

For what may happen, more than anything.