Public speaking is an important skill in many areas of life, but it can be a very stressful experience for some people.

There are several reasons why you may experience stage fright. One is because your brain perceives public speaking as a threat. When you feel threatened, your body releases stress hormones, such as cortisol and adrenaline.

These can cause physical symptoms such as tachycardia, sweating and tremors, which are associated with the nerves.

Another reason why nerves get the best of you is because fear of being judged or ridiculed. When you are in front of a group of people who have their eyes on you, you automatically feel vulnerable. This ultimately makes you look incompetent or insecure.

The 48-second technique to end stage fright

Fortunately, there is an effective technique to control the panic of public speaking and calm your nerves, it is box breathing, also known as the 48 second technique.

This method is based on science and has been used successfully by athletes, artists, and public speakers. So when you apply it in your life it can help you a lot. That’s how it works:

Inhale deeply through your nose for four seconds. Hold your breath for four seconds. Exhale slowly through your mouth for four seconds. Repeat these steps four times until the 48 seconds are complete.

If you are about to speak in public and feel anxiety taking over, you can quickly apply the 48-second technique.

To do this, find a quiet place where you can concentrate, then perform four cycles of box breathing, following the steps mentioned above. Give your mind and body those seconds to relax and prepare.

This simple exercise can make a difference in how you feel before speaking in public or before a presentation, even before a concert, a competition, etc.

It will help you stay calm, reduce stress and be in a more positive state of mind. Remember that speaking in public is not a threat, Don’t let panic dominate you and apply this excellent technique.