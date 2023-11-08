The WiFi router stands as one of the most important components of the home, since, without it, you would practically have no Internet connection.

It is essential that this device be located in a strategic location so that it can function correctly and distribute the signal evenly.

The location of your router has a significant impact on the speed and quality of your connection. If it is placed in the wrong place, you may experience interference from other electronic devices, walls, or even furniture.

This can lead to decreased connection speeds, outages, or even complete loss of signal, so it can be frustrating.

The importance of placing the router in a strategic place

There are a number of factors that you should take into account when choosing the right place to place your WiFi router.

It should be in a central location, so that it can reach all rooms with a uniform signal. In addition, the wifi router It must be placed at a height of between 1.5 and 2 meters to prevent the signal from being affected by the floor or furniture.

The router, in the same way, It should be away from other devices that may interfere with the signal, such as cordless phones, microwave ovens, etc. If you do not position your router in the best way, you are likely to experience problems with your Internet speed, as well as frequent outages and loss of connection.

Increase your Internet speed with the 30 centimeter rule

If, despite following all the previous recommendations, your WiFi connection still does not improve, you can try the 30 centimeter rule for the WiFi router.

It consists of maintaining this distance between the router and other electronic devices, such as speakers, Smart TV, among others.

By keeping the router at an appropriate distance from other equipment, you ensure that Internet speed increases and is distributed equally throughout the home, avoiding interference that could degrade the quality of the connection.

Following these tips and By applying the 30 centimeter rule, you can experience a significant improvement in your WiFi connectionespecially in the stability of wireless connections, guaranteeing a more fluid experience.