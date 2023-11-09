We are looking for some of the unique items from Diablo Season 2 that may not be as renowned, but that will surely come in handy to improve your main builds.

Diablo 4 season 2 He is leaving us with all kinds of really interesting unique objects. Some have arrived new, others improve their features… Because there are a few and their appearance rate is low, you may have overlooked several of them.

In today’s guide we are going to offer you three unique items that are the best right now in season 2, but that have gone more unnoticed than others like the Harlequin Cresthe Andariel’s Countenance the Ahavarion, spear of Lycander.

Here we share 3 most powerful Diablo 4 Season 2 unique items that you may have overlooked and they will come in handy to form builds like the Necromancer’s AFK or greatly improve the sorcerer.

The 3 most powerful Diablo 4 Season 2 unique items that you may have overlooked

MENDELN’S RING (necromancer)

725 Item Power 5.0% All Element Resistance 5.0% Shadow Resistance (210 – 420) Thorns (13.0 – 23.0) % Minion Max Health (5.0 – 10.0) % Minion Attack Speed ​​( 2.5 – 4.5)% chance of lucky break Stroke of luck: Up to 10% chance to buff all your minions, making each of their next attacks explosive and dealing (7,867 – 10,489) physical damage.

FAMILY HEIR OF ESU (sorcerer)

725 Item Power 363 Armor (10.0 – 15.0) % Critical Hit Damage (10.0 – 20.0) % Movement Speed ​​for 4 seconds after killing an elite enemy (7.5 – 12.5) % Movement Speed ​​(3.0) – 5.0)% Mana Cost Reduction Your critical hit chance increases by an amount equal to (20 – 30)% of your movement speed bonus.

CORRODED SEAL OF X’FAL

725 Item Power 5.0% Resistance to All Elements 5.0% Fire Resistance (3.0 – 5.0)% Cooldown Reduction +(2.5 – 4.5)% Lucky Strike Chance +(10.0 – 20.0) % damage over time +(16 – 22) of all stats Stroke of luck: Your damage over time effects have up to a 50% chance to erupt and deal (13,111 – 15,733) damage of the same type to nearby enemies.

