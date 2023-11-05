In case you did not know, Google Maps It has a history of searches and locations with which it collects information about you. In this case, the places you go. But what can you do? Very easy, eliminate all traces from your mobile or browser. This option is without a doubt perfect for anyone who wants to maintain limits and ensure that the app does not know where you are going all the time.

One of the alternatives that this navigation system offers you is to directly block the location history. However, if you don’t want to completely remove this Google application, you can always do a temporary cleanup. This way, you can control what it knows about you in terms of location.

Although, one of the aspects that you should keep in mind is that, once delete location history data from Google Maps From the chronology, the truth is that you will no longer be able to see them again. So it is a detail that you should know. But if you don’t care and want to take care of your privacy, then you can do the following: say goodbye to location history.

Delete location history

One of the possibilities that Google Maps gives you is to delete your location history. And not only this, but it gives you the choice between: tall history, a particular period, a day or a stop. This way, depending on what you don’t want to appear, you can select the alternative that best suits you. But, the best of all is that, in just 3 steps, you can delete it.

So you can complete it on your own from your smartphonethis is the process you must follow:

Within the Google Maps application, tap on your profile and enter Your chronology. Once inside, tap on the three dots and if you want to delete a day, click on ‘Delete day’. If not, access Settings and privacy. When you are inside this section, choose the option you wants: Delete a period from location history. Delete all location history. Delete location history automatically.

If you choose the tab automatic, the truth is that it will be of great help to you if you don’t want to do it manually every so often. When you are inside, you can choose between: 3 months, 18 months or 36 months. In case you do not want to leave so much margin between one deletion and another, you will have no other alternative than to do it manually every time you want.

On the other hand, if you want to delete location history from your PC’s web browser, you can also:

Go to your web browser and open the Google Maps timeline. Then tap on Eliminate. Next, all you have to do is follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

What happens when you delete it?

Not only will you no longer be able to see that information, but, if you delete it completely or partially, it may miss some personalized Google experiences, or simply get worse. For example, the following:

Recommendations that are based on the sites you visit. Real-time information on when it is best to leave to go home or to work and avoid traffic.

On the other hand, if you are one of those who want completely disable Google Maps history, then you have no choice but to enter the ‘Location History’ tab from your Google account, choose the particular account or devices, enter ‘Your account and all your devices’ and uncheck the Location History box. This way you won’t have to delete any information, all because no data is stored.