Yesterday afternoon the news broke that Dave Filoni had been promoted at Lucasfilm, leading many Star Wars fans to jump into different news while rubbing their hands thinking that, after years of yearning for change, he had replaced Kathleen Kennedy at the head of the study, but it was not like that

That’s not to say that Dave Filoni’s new role as creative director is a small thing: in fact, it’s a substantial improvement in his ability to get involved in projects in the saga created by his mentor, George Lucasand not reaching out to them when that famous—or infamous—Lucasfilm Sanhedrin had already decided many things.

Dave Filoni comes to this Jedi Councilas he himself has defined it, with the saga of Star Wars at a crossroads in which it seems that only the series have grown, and some have already shown signs of problems.

It is important that a figure like yours, who has effectively developed several narratives in Star Wars, thanks to series like The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Bad Batch, Ahsoka and, well, I guess Star Wars: The Resistancehave greater weight when making decisions, especially since there are three main challenges that await you as a creative director.

Close the arc of the New Republic

Possibly it is the least of challenges What Star Wars has in store for Dave Filoni, basically because he’s already immersed in it. He New Republic arc It spans from the end of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, to Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, so to speak.

Sin embargo, Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and company have been developing an interconnected narrative for years that was born in The Mandalorian, but has imported characters from Star Wars Rebels y The Clone Warsgiving rise to series like Ahsoka or The Book of Boba Fett.

The series of Rangers of the New Republicwhich was going to star Gina Carano as Cara Duneand that went down the drain when Lucasfilm fired her for her comments on social media.

The fact is that this arc, which will include season 4 of The Mandalorian and, presumably, the second of Ahsoka, will culminate in a Star Wars movie that Dave Filoni himself will direct, hence it is possibly the least of its challenges. .

Also entering the mix is ​​Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, that kind of “The Goonies in Star Wars” that will arrive on Disney+ in the coming months.

Naturally, it has to convince the fandom Star Wars that all these stories have been worth it. But this enters into another of the challenges that await him.

It should be noted, however, that Dave Filoni is better at endings than beginnings: Their animated series start with tones that are too childish for the most veteran fans, but they improve a lot as they progress.

The High Republic: goldmine or ticking bomb?

On paper, Lucasfilm has put a lot of effort into developing the so-called High Republic era, the times centuries before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

The novels and comics of this editorial line have lights and shadows, and the first Lucasfilm production set in this period can be a great impetus to start exploring melon from another point of view than the Saga Skywalker.

Here the problems begin, since The Acolyte, the series that will take us to the High Republic for the first time in real action, has been developed outside the direct creative control of Dave Filoni, but it will be the first contact for many of an era that attempts to replace the tales of the Old Republic—keyword: “attempts.”

At the head of the series we have Leslye Headlandthe creator of Russian Doll, a very capable showrunner on series set in the real world where she can include themes that are relevant to her and, judging by her interviews about the Star Wars series, The Acolyte will have plenty of that.

If he can keep them from hindering the narrative, Dave Filoni won’t have too many problems developing the High Republic further in live-action, but if it becomes a new focus of division for the fandom, as Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Ones were Jedi or Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, the series will become a hot potato.

Reconciling the Star Wars fandom: is it possible?

There was a time when the Star Wars fandom only had one topic to debate: which was the best character? Well, that didn’t last long, because the inability of human beings to give their opinion on something without seeming like heartless steamrollers is a constant in this and any group.

In its almost 50 years of history, Star Wars has never been immune to controversies, and the prequel trilogy was a good example of that. But the Disney era has raised the tension of some groups to tremendous levels.

Both the sequel trilogy and the dance that Lucasfilm has when announcing projects and having them fall into oblivion to, perhaps, be canceled officially – or silently -, have generated constant debates, often lacking education on one or more sides. , in social networks.

Getting the Star Wars fandom to move in the same direction is not something that can be asked of Dave Filoni, but perhaps the to ensure that the productions once again generate a certain feeling of unity, of an event. Before, a Star Wars premiere was a party, but now it has become just another Wednesday.

Being able to congratulate the fandom, to the extent that is reasonable, of course, would improve the audience figures for the series, which are not a disaster, but could be better. This also involves dosing the amount of content: I love that 2-3 series come out of the saga a year, but it saturates the general public; and even more so if we add other franchises with the same modus operandi.

Yes, consolega, Dave Filoni’s new position at Lucasfilm is great news for Star Wars, but it leaves him in a minefield and only a toothpick to check where to step.

It doesn’t even occur to me to doubt the abilities and knowledge of Star Wars of the father of Ahsoka Tanobut how he overcomes these challenges will depend on how many people he has to answer to, in addition to Kathleen Kennedy herself.

I am an optimist, but I admit that I am enveloped by that “nosequé” that will not go away until the fruits of the change begin to be seen. In any case, Dave Filoni is like Yoda in Star Wars, he does things or he doesn’t, but he doesn’t try.