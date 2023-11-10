The end of the 2nd season of Loki says goodbye between sacrifices and new powers

In a surprising twist, Loki culminates in an event that shakes the foundations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Loki, known for his cunning tricks, stands as a new god, essential to the stability of the multiverse. The final episode, titled “Glorious Purpose,” not only redefines Loki’s role, but also sets a new course for the MCU.

Loki as the God of stories

Loki’s path in the series has been turbulent and revealing. After facing the consequences of the death of “He Who Remains” and the creation of new timelines, Loki discovers a purpose beyond his previous ambitions. In an act of sacrifice, he destroys the Temporal Loom, assuming a crucial role as a new “Living Loom” of the multiverse, holding together the countless branches of it.

The end of the season not only represents a change for Loki, but for the entire multiverse. In an iconic scene, Loki, adorned with a new horned crown, accepts the risk of multiversal war, hopeful for a better future. This new role resembles his counterpart in the comics, where Loki transforms from the God of Mischief to the God of Stories.

From villain to savior

The trajectory of Loki In the MCU it has been a roller coaster of emotions and loyalties. From his debut as the cunning antagonist in “Thor,” to his pivotal role in “The Avengers,” Loki has always been a multi-faceted character. However, it is in ‘Loki Season 2’ where we see his most significant transformation. Unlike his previous appearances, where he prioritized deception and personal ambition, the current season shows a more mature Loki, facing the consequences of his actions and seeking a purpose beyond himself.

This evolution of Loki is similar to that of other MCU heroes. Characters like Tony Stark y Steve Rogers They also went through similar transformations, going from individuals driven by personal motivations to heroes who sacrificed everything for the greater good. Loki, now as him God of Stories, joins this pantheon of redeemed heroes, marking a milestone in his personal journey and in the narrative of the MCU. With this change, Loki is not only established as a crucial character for the multiverse, but also as a symbol of redemption and growth in the Marvel cinematic universe.

The TVA and its new mission: Track Kang variants

The Temporary Variation Authority (TVA) also faces changes. Their new mission is to hunt down variants of “He Who Remains,” including Kang, the Exile, from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This indicates that the TVA will continue to be a key element in the future of the MCU.

The fate of Ravonna Renslayer, the former TVA judge, is also revealed in the season. After being pruned and awakening in the Void at the End of Time, she faces an uncertain future, marked by the presence of Alioth, a massive temporal guardian.

The future of the multiverse

Loki, as the God of Stories, turns the timelines into a true multiversal tree, with him at the center, keeping the complex web of realities alive and growing. This concept is reminiscent of the Asgardian tree Yggdrasil and could hint at Loki’s role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Mobius, taking a temporary break from the TVA, explores his original life in the Sacred Timeline. Meanwhile, Sylvie, freed from her previous restrictions, anticipates a future full of possibilities and freedom, thanks to Loki’s sacrifice.

The season two finale not only redefines Loki’s role in the MCU, but also sets the stage for future narratives and conflicts. With Loki at the center of the multiverse, the series sets an exciting precedent for what is to come in the Marvel Multiverse.