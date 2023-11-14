The Zaragoza Film Festival (FCZ) officially begins its programming for this edition, which evolves and moves towards the future of the Festival itself

This Thursday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m., You will be able to enjoy the first 6 short films that are part of the finalists for the different Award categories within the OFFICIAL SECTION of the Zaragoza Film Festival. This initial session will take place at the festival’s main venue, the Filmoteca de Zaragoza. Admission is free until capacity is reached.

Zaragoza Film Festival (FCZ 28) – OFFICIAL SHORT FILM COMPETITION (1):

Six first, Albert Carbó. National Fiction Short Film Contest.Summer storm, Laura García Alonso. National Fiction Short Film Contest.Life between two nights, Antonio Cuesta. National Fiction Short Film Contest.divine beads, Eulàlia Ramón. National Fiction Short Film Contest.Lost Manor, Juan Carlos Mostaza. International Animation Short Film Contest.Eli, Álvaro López Alba. National Fiction Short Film Contest.

Premiere of two feature films

On the same day, they appear at the Zaragoza Film Festival two films included in the ZARAGOZA FILM INDUSTRY SECTION and who are part of the New Spanish and Latin American Audiovisual Talents.

One night with Adela

The first of them, Una noche con Adela, premieres at the Arte7 La Torre Cinemas at 8:00 p.m. The film is directed by Hugo Ruiz and performed by Raudel Raúl Martiato, Laura Galán, Beatriz Morandeira, Jimmy Barnatan, Gemma Nierga. Screening that will feature the presence of the director and some of the main protagonists of the film. Admission is free with a confirmation request at eventsfcz@gmail.com, session in collaboration with CINES ARTESIETE, MUERTOS DE ENVIDIA, FTFCAM, #CONUNPACK, LATIDOS FILMS.

The film follows Adela, a street sweeper on the night shift in the city of Madrid, she is an empty, sad and disturbed person. Tonight, when her work shift ends, she will settle accounts with those she considers guilty of turning her into what she is, a human ruin.

The film opens in theaters on December 1, and is supported by having won the Award for Best New Director at the Triveca Film Festival (New York), selected in different International Festivals in several countries. In Spain, in addition to our preview, they will do one in Madrid (Callao) after our screening.

In the countryside

This same day also releases La tara, by Amparo González Aguilar, 2022. Documentary about the peculiar musical encounter between Daniel Medina, a Wixárika violinist from the community of Santa Catarina, Jalisco, and the renowned New York composer Philip Glass. Film with extensive tour of international festivals.

The Aguilar brothers, descendants of the famous and forgotten Aguilar Quartet, find the soundtrack of the only surrealist film filmed in Argentina, Tararira: la bohemia de hoy, from 1936. On a round trip between Argentina and Spain they review historical moments of rupture that have been, within the family, crossed by the art/political tension. Amparo, Mateo, Manuel and Lucas prepare to review that family history, playing different characters in the family to understand when they lost everything.

