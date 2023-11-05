It seems that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most recommended games for Breath of the Wild fans. But there is more! On the website you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

Zelda: Breath of the Wild style game recommendations for Nintendo Switch

As you know, in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, its developers unleashed its full potential and it became a great game. It is considered one of the best video games in history.

Its sequel is up to par, but There are more games recommended for Breath of the Wild fans. From GameRant, they have recently prepared a list of recommendations of titles similar to BOTW that you can consult below:

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: This is the sequel to Breath of the Wild and maintains many of the mechanics and world of Hyrule.

Super Mario Odyssey: Offers extensive exploration in an open world and a focus on player freedom.

Monster Hunter Rise: Combine exploration with challenging combat and monster hunting in an expansive world. It’s among the best games on Nintendo Switch!

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Offers an immersive open world experience with a wide range of activities and exploration.

Sonic Frontiers: Although it received some criticism, it offers an open world to explore and an interesting story.

Asterigos: Curse Of The Stars: An action RPG game featuring an open world to explore and a wide variety of weapons and abilities.

Grounded: A survival game that transports you to a miniature world where you can explore and build.

Assassin’s Creed Origins, Odyssey y Valhalla: These games offer open historical worlds to explore with RPG elements.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: A reinvention of the Pokémon formula in an open world with new mechanics.

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles: A relaxed open world game with a strong focus on exploration and peaceful living.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Offers an open world of New York to explore with an emphasis on movement and superhero action.

Sea of Thieves: An open pirate world where you can explore and loot with friends.

Ys VIII: The Tears Of Dana: An action RPG with an open world and fast combat.

Moonlighter: Combines store management with dungeon exploration and action.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Offers a rich story in an open world full of adventures and monsters.

Effie: A 3D action adventure game with exploration and combat.

Eyes: An action-adventure game with an open world and a unique story.

A Short Hike: A relaxed exploration game with beautiful art direction.

Horizon Zero Dawn y Forbidden West: Offers a post-apocalyptic open world full of robots and an intriguing story.

Darksiders 2: An action-adventure game with an open world and exciting combat.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights Of The Lost Realm: An action-adventure game with an open world inspired by Zelda.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: A JRPG with an open world and a deep story.

Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor & Shadow Of War: Offers an open world of The Lord of the Rings with a unique Nemesis system.

Hyper Light Drifter: An action RPG game with a distinctive art style and challenging combat. One of the best games on Nintendo Switch!

Elden Ring: An open-world action RPG, albeit darker than Breath of the Wild.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm: A prequel to Breath of the Wild focused on action and story.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: Inspired by BOTW, it offers open world exploration and combat. Another of the best games on Nintendo Switch!

Genshin Impact: Although it is inspired by BOTW, it has its own identity and is an open-world role-playing game.

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

