KTM presents the new 390 Adventure 2024, which for the new year keeps its technical characteristics unchanged (all the details here), but it has a new look with new colours which complement the traditional orange-black. It also remains available for 2024 more offroad oriented versionequipped with black anodized aluminum spoked wheels, 19″ at the front and 17″ at the rear.

The proven engine propels the bike 373 cc single-cylinder 4-stroke, equipped with double overhead camshaft, four valves, countershaft to limit vibrations, electronic injection with 46 mm throttle body and slipper clutch. A 44 HP engine at 9,000 rpm. and 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. of maximum torque, set in a steel trellis frame, equipped with a removable rear subframe, and coupled with WP APEX suspension, with monoshock and 43 mm fork adjustable in compression, rebound and preload.

Like its bigger sisters, the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is also equipped with Ride by Wire accelerator, Traction Control, Cornering ABS, Offroad riding mode and related Offroad ABS. All of which can be managed from the button panel positioned on the left handlebar block, combined with a 5″ color TFT display.

On the following page you will find the prices and availability of the motorbike.