If there is something that characterizes mobile phones, it is their versatility and the incredible range of functions they offer. With them you can perform practically any action, from communicating with your loved ones to accessing information and services of all kinds.

But did you know that there are secret codes that open advanced settings on your Android device?

These are made up of specific sequences of numbers and characters, and when you type them on your smartphone’s keyboard, they activate features that go beyond what you usually find in your device’s standard interface.

There are a total of 20 secret codes for Android that offer the possibility of performing actions that could improve the security and privacy of the phone in an easy and simple way. Without the need to access system settings, you can perform a GPS test, verify software, etc.

Codes to access hidden functions on your Android mobile

*2767*3855#: Perform a hard reset of the device and reinstall the firmware. Erase all data on the mobile, returning it to its original state. *#*#7780#*#*: Performs a factory reset that erases application data, restoring the mobile to its initial state, but without deleting personal data. *#*#273282255663282#*#*: Create a file backup to safeguard images, videos and other multimedia data. *#06#: Displays the device’s IMEI number, a unique identifier useful for checking the authenticity of the phone. *#*#1472365#*#*: Run a GPS test to diagnose location and accuracy issues. *#0*#: This code activates the general test mode, which allows you to test different features and sensors of the equipment. *#*##232338#*#*: Shows the MAC address of the device. *#*#4636#*#*: Provides detailed information about battery, WiFi and other aspects. *#*#7594#*#*: Change the behavior of the power button to turn off the phone without displaying the shutdown menu. *#12580*369#: Displays information about the smartphone’s software and hardware, such as the operating system version. *#3282*727336#: Displays detailed information about the system as well as storage. *#67#: Check the status of call forwarding. *31#: Disable caller ID to maintain your privacy during an outgoing call. *#*#34971539#*#*: Provides detailed information about the camera, including firmware data and the number of cameras. *43#: Activates call waiting, allowing you to switch between incoming calls. *#7353#: Access a menu to perform quick tests of audio, vibration, and other components. *#*#4986*2650468#*#*: Verifies mobile firmware information, which can be useful to detect manipulations or changes to the software on the device. *#*#197328640#*#*: Activates service mode that allows you to run network tests and radio adjustments. *#*#0588#*#*: Run a proximity sensor test to verify its functionality. *#0589#: Run a light sensor test to check its correct operation.

With these codes, you can access useful information about your mobile and perform diagnostic tests to check the health of the battery, camera and sensors.

You can also improve the security as well as the privacy of your Android phone with these options. However, you should be careful when using them, because some have significant effects, such as erasing all content or hardware.