The sales season is the ideal time to look for the best Nintendo Switch gamesespecially if your budget is low.

November 2023 is full of Black Friday discounts and other seasonal offers. Players can find everything from all-time lows on Amazon to discounts on one of Ubisoft’s best titles. With any luck, one of these will be in the top 110 Nintendo Switch games.

But if you want to spend little, you’ll probably want to resort to the more aggressive discounts on the eShop. Here we will review which are the best Nintendo Switch games that you will find for less than €5.

Buy the best Nintenod Switch games for €5 or less

If what you are looking for are the 15 best Nintendo Switch games that you will find for less than €5, you have arrived at the right place.

At the moment there are many important games that will give you countless hours of fun without even reaching €5. You will not regret investing a few of them, especially if it is your first time with these franchises.

You can find the complete list of best Nintendo Switch games next:

Castlevania Anniversary Collection por 19,99€

€1.99(-90%) Against Anniversary Collection for €19.99

€1.99(-90%) GRAY for €16.99 €4.24(-75%) Moonlighter for €24.99 €2.49(-90%) Cars 3: Towards Victory for €59.99 €4.79(-92%) LEGO Worlds for €29.99 €4.49(-85%) INSIDE for €19.99 €1.99(-90%) Unravel Two for €29.99 3.89 €(-87%) Among Us for €4.29 €2.57(-40%) LIMBO for €9.99 €0.99(-90%) ISLANDERS: Console Edition for €4.99 €1.99 (-60%) WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship for €49.99 €4.99(-90%) Farm Tycoon for €19.99 €0.99(-95%) Worms Rumble for €14.99 2. €99(-80%) LEGO Brawls for €19.99 €4.99(-75%)

Castlevania Anniversary Collection, one of the best classic Nintendo Switch games

You can’t miss the Castlevania Anniversary Collection if you are looking for the best Nintendo Switch games that you can find for less than €5.

It is a compilation of eight classic games from the Castlevania saga, spanning from the first title released in 1986 to the last of the 8 and 16-bit era.

With this collection you will enjoy the dark story and an epic soundtrack of one of the most emblematic franchises of the action and platform genre, in addition to adding customization options, graphic filters and a digital book with exclusive information.

GRIS, one of the best indie games on Nintenod Switch

GRIS is another one that we cannot fail to mention when talking about the best Nintendo Switch games that you can find for less than €5.

This puzzle platformer tells the emotional journey of a young woman going through a personal crisis. But what will make you fall in love immediately is its artistic beauty, which is combined with an excellent soundtrack to offer us beautiful poetic symbolism.