We bring you a small list with the best platforms to create a blog, whether to talk about your daily life with a personal publication or to give a voice to your company or online store. For this reason, we are going to propose different types of solutions so that you can then choose the one that best suits you.

We are going to try to have everything on this list, from platforms that host blogs on their servers to others that allow you to download their CMS and install it on your hosting service. There will also be paid ones, and aimed at both novice and professional users.

WordPress





WordPress continues to be the great reference for blogging platforms today, especially because it is completely modular. You have more than 59,000 plugins available to add technologies, mechanics and content types, and has one of the highest levels of customization with hundreds of thousands of themes.

WordPress allows you to create any type of website, from blogs to news websites or online stores. You can install it yourself on your hosting, but today most hosting companies have automatic installers. Perhaps one of its disadvantages is that it is a bit complex and requires some time to learn how to use it. But once you do, its possibilities are endless.

WordPress has two web pages. On the one hand, you have WordPress.org designed to be able to download it and create the blog on your hosting. And then you have WordPress.com, where you can create a free blog directly on the company’s servers or contract a payment plan to host it there and be able to add a domain.

Write.as





This is the best platform to create a minimalist blog. His company is the creator of WriteFreely, the free alternative to Blogger of the fediverso. WriteFreely is like WordPress that you can download and host manually on your hosting. Meanwhile, Write.as is the service that allows you to have a free blog on the company’s servers, or pay for a more complete one with your own domain.

Write.as offers you the possibility of create a minimalist blog, with a focus on your words and not on other distractions. You will not find plugins that “dirty the blog”, since it will be clean and unpolluted. Simply to write and that’s it. In addition, it is part of the fediverso, and you can generate an account on Mastodon where all your articles are published as a feed.

Blogger





It is another of the great classics in the world of blogs, the Google platform. By belonging to this company, your blog is automatically indexed on Google, It’s totally free and very easy to use for less experienced users.

It also has a theme system to be able to change its design, although it usually always has a slightly older appearance than others like WordPress. Additionally, transitioning and bringing content to another platform is not the easiest. However, it’s easy and you can keep the free blogspot.com domain or add a new one without having to pay.

Medium





This platform was launched in 2012, and has quickly become one of the most popular today. Allows you to create a free blog in a few steps, and has a social platform where other Medium users will have access to your posts. Come on, you don’t just depend on being read on the big Internet, users of the platform can also read you.

When you create your user account, you will be able to create blogs and decide which one to write on. It has a tag system so that your blogs are organized internally and externally so that others can read you, and also a payment plan with options such as adding your own domain. Yes indeed, your blog will be very little customizableand with a very minimalist design.

Wix





Wix is ​​another great platform that helps you both create a small personal blog and create a professional website. It allows you to set up a free blog in just a few seconds, and has 800 pre-designed themes to be able to choose the look you want it to have, although once you choose one you will have to stick with it.

On the free blog, you will have embedded Wix ads, your domain, and your brand, but you can also pay to not have these elements and be able to put your own domain on it. It has SEO tools in all its plans so that your blog appears on Google, post scheduling, and themes for various types of websites, from stores to blogs.

Jekyll





This is a blogging platform designed for advanced users, with which you can build your own blog through commands. In addition, you can host it for free on GitHub, creating your blog is also free, and you have a large number of plugins.

The negative part is that you need developer knowledge to be able to handle yourself with it, which leaves out less expert users. It is very flexible and generates blogs as static HTML files, so they are much lighter. But you need to know how to use it, and it does not have official support, but only from users.

Tumblr





Tumblr lives, the fight continues. It is a platform that straddles the concepts of a social network and a blog network, and offers you a wall on which you can write and publish whatever you want. In addition, it is perfectly adapted for mobile phones, and it is extremely easy to set up so anyone can have their first blog.

It is true that this is a simple platform full of tools, but it also has a negative part, which is that all content stays within the Tumblr ecosystem, and you will not be able to monetize it directly. Therefore, it is a platform more designed for informal blogs and interacting with the content of other users within it.

Squarespace





It is an all-in-one platform for creating personal websites and blogs. It is more focused on the professional field since businesses can create their websites, but it also gives you many facilities to create your blog in just a few steps by choosing a design and configuring it with a simple process.

All design themes are very configurable, and the platform gives you access to the catalog of free Unsplash images along with a native photo editor to adapt them. It also includes internal marketing tools, although It is a payment platformyou can’t make a blog for free, although you can try it for free before you start paying.

Ghost





Ghost is a blogging platform born from a crowdfunding campaign, and offers you the possibility of create a blog with clean and minimalist design. It is an alternative to WordPress, with the possibility of creating your blog with its open source technology or hosting it directly on its servers. Something similar to Write.as.

The difference is that WordPress seeks flexibility and offering many options, and Ghost focuses on the publishing experience. There are not so many modules or options, but you have a great content editor full of possibilities.

It requires almost no configuration and comes with many options included, although it has a smaller number of themes and add-ons. You can make a blog for free by uploading it to your hosting, or pay on the official website to have it there with all the functions.

Weebly





Weebly is a website creation platform focused on eCommerce, and belonging to the payments company Square. Therefore, what you will be able to create are blogs aimed at online stores, all with facilities to create yours and many customization options, and an integrated payment system.

Despite being aimed at online businesses, it is also a site where you can create a normal blog to write about whatever you want. As always, when you make your blog free you will have a subdomain of the website itself, and then you can pay to add your own. Of course, on this website there is not as much flexibility as other options.

Drupal





Drupal is another very old open source CMS, an alternative to WordPress that you can download to upload to your hosting and create your blog there. You have a large number of topics, and more than 50,000 modules to be able to add elements to your publication and adapt it to your needs.

The positive part of Drupal is that it has a lot of flexibility and is completely free to download and use wherever you want. The negative part is that it has a longer learning curve, and is a little more aimed at developers, technicians and people with more experience in the world of the internal workings of blogs.

Joomla





Another platform that you can download to upload to a hosting service and create your personal blog there. Stands out for be very flexible and have many customization options without needing extensive code knowledge. Additionally, it has built-in extensions and numerous templates.

Like other platforms, in addition to downloading it, you will also be able to create a blog on the official website servers, for free and with the official domain of the website. The negative part is that its interface is a little more dated, but it is still a good and flexible alternative.

Substack





Substack es a newsletter platform, where you can create a post, and everything you write will be emailed to your subscribers. However, It is a good alternative to create a blogsince when someone enters your publication’s website they will see your posts in blog format.

Creating your blog or publication is free, you will do it as normal, with a subdomain of the company itself and having everything on its servers. But it also has payment options, including one to add your own domain, and there are facilities to monetize your content.

Web node





And we finish with Webnode, another good website creator where you will be able to create a blog for free or pay to have some extra functions. The most notable extra feature is be able to have your blog in several languagesboth the pages and the content.

When designing your blog, you have an editor with drag and drop functions, as well as a system of templates that are quite modern and adapt to the mobile screen. You even have the option to add an online store. All this with a simple and quite intuitive interface.

