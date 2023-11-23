In the world of anime there are ugly characters who have stood out for the terror they cause.

Anime is a medium of artistic expression that has given us masterpieces of animation, fascinating stories, and memorable characters. However, not everything is beauty and harmony in the world of anime. There are also characters that stand out for their ugliness, their grotesque appearance or their unattractive design. In this article, we are going to review the 11 ugliest anime characters of all time, in our opinion. Of course, beauty is subjective and you may like some of these characters or find them nice, but we have chosen the ones that we find most unpleasant to look at.

Ghost Demon – Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is a manga and anime that is characterized by its violence, its black humor and its gore scenes. Among his characters, there are many demons with strange and terrifying shapes, but perhaps the ugliest of all is the Phantom Demon. This being is the result of the fusion of several lesser demons that feed on the fear of ghosts. He has an amorphous appearance, with parts of human and animal bodies mixed haphazardly. His face is a nightmare, with a huge mouth full of sharp teeth, bulging eyes, and a pig nose. Furthermore, he has a cruel character, which makes him even more repulsive.

Demon of the Zombies – Chainsaw Man

Another Chainsaw Man character that makes our list is the Zombie Demon. This demon has the power to turn people into zombies under his control, allowing him to create an army of the undead. His appearance is that of a decomposed corpse, with grayish skin, thinning hair and long, dirty nails. His face is covered in scars and wounds and his eyes are white and empty. His mouth is always open, revealing his rotten teeth and forked tongue. His smell must be unbearable, since you can see flies fluttering around him.

Witch of the Waste – Howl’s Moving Castle

Howl’s Moving Castle is a Studio Ghibli film directed by Hayao Miyazaki, based on the novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones. It is a story of fantasy and romance, with a message about war and the value of life. Among her characters, there is one that stands out for her ugliness: the witch of the moor. This woman is a powerful sorceress who has a rivalry with Howl, the male protagonist. Her appearance is that of an obese old woman, with wrinkled and stained skin, gray and disheveled hair, and red lipstick. Her nose is huge and hooked and her eyes are small and mischievous. Her dress is too tight for her body, which makes her look even more grotesque.

Hantengu – Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is a manga and anime that tells the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who becomes a demon hunter to avenge his family and cure his sister Nezuko, who has become one of them. On his way, he faces powerful enemies, among which is Hantengu, one of the twelve demonic moons in the service of the main villain. Hantengu is a demon who has the power to create clones with different personalities based on his emotions. His original form is that of a stooped old man, with pale, wrinkled skin, long white hair, and pointed ears. His face is streaked with blue veins and he has four red eyes with vertical pupils. His mouth is full of sharp teeth and he has two horns on his forehead.

Kechizu – Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga and anime that tells the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes involved in the world of sorcerers and curses, supernatural entities that feed on the fear and hatred of humans. One of the antagonists who cross his path is Kechizu, a special grade cursed spirit who is part of the group of brothers of death, along with Eso and Choso. Kechizu has the appearance of a humanoid monster, with slimy pink skin, short black hair, and webbed hands and feet. His face is the most horrible, with a huge mouth that takes up almost his entire face, full of pointy teeth and drool. His eyes are small and black, and he has two holes in his nose.

Charlotte Lynn – One Piece

best shonen animeOne Piece is a manga and anime that follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate who wants to become the king of the pirates and find the legendary treasure known as One Piece. On his journey across the sea, he faces all kinds of enemies, among which is Charlotte Linlin, better known as Big Mom, one of the four emperors who dominate the New World. Big Mom is a gigantic woman, standing 8.8 meters tall and weighing 602 kilos. Her body is disproportionate, with enormous legs and arms, a bulging chest and a prominent belly. Her skin is brown and she has several scars on her body. Her face is round and she has exaggerated features, with thick lips, irregular teeth, bushy eyebrows and bulging eyes. Her hair is long and curly, pink and white. Her wardrobe is usually extravagant and colorful.

Mr. Me-Mania – Perfect Blue

Perfect Blue is an animated film directed by Satoshi Kon, based on the novel of the same name by Yoshikazu Takeuchi. It is a psychological thriller that tells the story of Mima Kirigoe, a pop singer who decides to change her career to that of an actress, which causes problems with her identity and with an obsessive fan. This fan is Mr. Me-Mania, a man who has a disgusting appearance. He is short and fat, with pale, sweaty skin, greasy, limp hair, and an unkempt beard. His face is long and he has grotesque features, with a huge, crooked nose, small, bloodshot eyes, and pendulous ears. His mouth is always twisted into a malicious smile.

Yuba – Spirited Away

Spirited Away is another Studio Ghibli film directed by Hayao Miyazaki. It is a story of fantasy and adventure, with a message about personal growth and ecology. The protagonist is Chihiro Ogino, a girl who gets lost in a magical world populated by gods, spirits and monsters. One of these monsters is Yuba, a giant pig who works as a cook at the hot springs where Chihiro gets a job. Yuba looks disgusting, with grayish, dirty skin, covered in warts and hair. Her body is obese and flaccid, with short legs and black hooves. Her head is enormous, with protruding fangs, small, sunken eyes, and drooping ears. Her snout is always stained with food.

Pesci – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

This member of the Italian mafia has a deformed and grotesque appearance, with an elongated head, a pointed nose, bulging eyes and a mouth full of irregular teeth. His personality is equally repellent, as he is cowardly and cruel. His ability is to use an invisible hook to trap and tear his victims.

Phryne Jamil – DanMachi

This priestess of the god Hermes is an obese and smelly woman, with grayish skin, greasy hair and sunken eyes. Her attitude is arrogant, selfish and manipulative and she does not hesitate to use her position to abuse others. Her goal is to become the wife of the hero Bell Cranel, whom she considers her property.

Amayo Jingoro – Basilisk

This ninja from the Iga clan is a bald, wrinkled man with a dirty beard and rotten teeth. His face is covered with scars and warts and his body is full of tumors. His technique consists of expelling poison through his pores, which makes him even more disgusting. His personality is mean, treacherous and vengeful.

