The Portuguese was one of the players who did not go under the curve once the match was over, taking the boos from the fans. He also did this against PSG. We need a turning point

Francesco Pietrella

6 November – MILAN

It can be said that in the summer Leao’s reign received more tributes than anyone else: the number ten, a new contract, a central role in Milan, the highest salary in the squad, the esteem of the coach and club, the affection of the fans . In short, Rafa had everything, and in almost every match he was the extra man.

context

—

He hasn’t scored for a month and a half, and that weighs heavily, but even in the last defeat against Udinese he created more than the others. Two or three shots from him, a couple of balls put in the middle, a right-footed shot that went very high, another shot a centimeter from the gong. A 6-a-side match without any particular flashes, but perhaps what he could have done weighed more: at the end of the match, overwhelmed by the boos of the seventy thousand of San Siro, eight players tried to walk towards the south curve, which for the first time contested the team. Leao wasn’t among them, and he immediately went to the locker room as soon as the match was over. Just like at the Parc des Princes, after the three slaps taken against PSG.

leadership

—

Milan was left orphaned by its leaders. Ibra and Tonali have always been the manifesto of personality, as has Theo, but this year this is precisely what is missing. Some facts: Milan hadn’t lost two games in a row at San Siro since 2019. Marco Giampaolo was on the bench. Other roses and other times, certainly darker, but the two consecutive knockouts have more or less the same plot: a less than concrete Rafa. Moreover, the goal is missing from the success at the end of September against Verona. The leadership problem, however, is fundamental, especially because the Portuguese was satisfied in every aspect. He has the highest salary and the guarantee of maximum trust from the upper levels, but now he has to show personality. Especially when you have to fight and suffer together, in front of the fans. At the beginning of August he reiterated that he doesn’t suffer from the magic word that revolves around the Milan world: “I feel like a leader”. PSG arrives at the San Siro on Tuesday. It’s the right time.

November 6, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 10:14)

