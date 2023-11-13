Discover how these iconic anime characters reinvented the vampire myth, from grim elegance to immortal ferocity

In the vast universe of anime, vampires emerge not only as creatures of the night but as symbols of power, mystery, and human duality. These beings, born from folklore and mythology, have found a peculiar home in anime, where each of them is reinvented and comes to life in a spectacularly unique way.

The Servamps: Entities of sin and darkness

Servamp (2016). Imagine a family of ancient vampires, each representing one of the Seven Deadly Sins. In “Servamp,” Mahiru Shirota discovers this hidden reality in the worst possible way. These shapeshifting vampires, caught in an eternal dance between light and darkness, offer a unique insight into the sinful nature of vampirism.

Alucard: The eternal protector of Hellsing

Hellsing: Ultimate (2006). Perhaps the most iconic vampire in anime, Alucard embodies the classic vampire figure with a modern twist. His loyalty to Integra Hellsing and his vast powers, from passing through walls to summoning the dead, make him a figure both feared and revered.

The Blood Races: Terrors of Hellsalem’s Lot

Kekkai Sensen (2015). In “Kekkai Sensen,” the city of Hellsalem’s Lot, formerly New York, is beset by the Blood Breeds. These magical creatures, with superhuman strength and speed, lack reflexes and are difficult to detect, adding a level of mystery and terror to their legend.

Shiki: The horror in a coastal town

Shiki (2010). “Shiki” brings vampire terror to a small coastal town, where the arrival of the Kirishiki family marks the beginning of a series of disappearances. These vampires, or shiki, combine immortality and hypnotic powers, portraying the silent and terrifying invasion of these beings into everyday life.

D: The Lone Vampire Slayer

Vampire Hunter D (1985). “D”, a half-vampire, represents the eternal struggle against his own nature and that of his species. In a devastated world, D remains a defender of humanity, using his swordsmanship and his supernatural powers to protect the innocent from the monsters that inhabit the Earth.

Saya Otonashi and Diva: Sisters at War

Blood+ (2005). In “Blood+,” Saya and Diva, two twins with tragically intertwined destinies, symbolize the conflict between humanity and monstrosity. Their eternal fight and incredible skills as chiropteran queens reveal the complexity and depth of the vampire myth in anime.

Noé Archiviste: The Healing Vampire

The Case Study Of Vanitas (2021). “Noé Archiviste” from “The Case Study of Vanitas” challenges the stereotype of the predatory vampire. Searching for the legendary cursed book of Vanitas, Noé embarks on a mission to cure vampires affected by a mysterious epidemic, showing a more human and compassionate side to these beings.

Zero Kiryuu and Kaname Kuran: Rivalry and Romance

Vampire Knight (2008). In “Vampire Knight,” Zero and Kaname fight for the love of Yuuki Cross in a world where tensions between humans and vampires reach their peak. Their complex relationship and supernatural powers illustrate vampirism’s ability to tell stories of love, hate, and everything in between.

Mikaela Hyakuya: Fighting her destiny

Seraph Of The End (2015). Mikaela Hyakuya, in “Seraph of the End,” struggles with her forced transformation into a vampire. Her resistance to fully accepting her vampiric nature and her internal struggle make him a tragic but fascinating figure, representing the struggle against fate and oppression.

Dio Brando: The vampire legacy in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (2012). Dio Brando from “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” personifies the absolute rejection of humanity and acceptance of vampire power. His evolution and the continued influence of his legacy on the saga underscore the flexibility of the vampire myth in anime, able to adapt and evolve with each new story.